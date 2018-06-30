The Sun News
National / External forces likely involved in Plateau killings – Army
External forces likely involved in Plateau killings – BURATAI

External forces likely involved in Plateau killings – Army

— 30th June 2018

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai said some external forces may be behind the recent violence on the Plateau and in some North-Central States to destabilise the country.

“We’re not ruling out the possibility of external forces destabilising the country,” Buratai declared at a press briefing in Maiduguri on Friday to flag off the 2018 Army Day celebration.

He described the killing on the Plateau as dastard. He said the army has taken steps to prevent escalation of the violence. He said the army was equal to the task of ensuring that nobody is allowed to continue in the violence. “We have deployed more troops as reinforcement.”

He also canvassed for development of long-term solution to some social problems that may have fueled the violence. “We must be thinking of solving some inherent problems that may have caused the crisis,” he counseled.

He said the army decided to hold its celebration in Borno this year to consolidate on the successes recorded in the counterinsurgency operation. He said the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL), which commenced yesterday would be used to showcase the combat capability of the army.

“The celebration is to consoli- date our success in the fight against Boko Haram. The situation that was prevailing in this country in 2014 and 2015 was grave. We believe bringing the celebration here will further consolidate our successes. We want to show that the Nigerian Army has lived up to its bidding,” he explained.

He said the Nigerian Army Day Celebration came into being in 1976, adding that the celeberation was a reminder of the sacrifices made by troops of the Nigerian Army to keep the nation together.

 

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

6 Comments

  2. AK UROSS 30th June 2018 at 7:04 am
    Reply

    If you Burati is cahnged as Chief of Army staff, these killings will stop. You and IGP supposed to be changed for a long time, two of you are causing the problems because you are fulani.

  4. Kabiyeze 30th June 2018 at 7:05 am
    Reply

    So, it is not the duty of the army to protect the citizens against external aggression, if by now the Nigerian army does not know whether the Plateau killings was internal or external, one may as well not be sure whether the Chief of Army Staff is telling Nigerians the whole truth. Us the Army the ones sponsoring the killings, or only shielding the terrorist? If it is later proved that the invaders are external, will the COAS resign on incompetence? If it is internal, does his job scope not include internal security? If true, why did he attack IPOB, a non violent group with the most ferocious weapons?

  6. Ezekiel Okeke 30th June 2018 at 7:06 am
    Reply

    Yes, Taliban of Afghanistan is behind the attacks and killings of this territory natives- don’t the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. so think, don’t they have intelligence fact about it? Mockery of the illiterate vanquished enemy. The Sword of this territory natives of this generation under the natives Disintegrated Republics in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives, must expose the enemy behind the attacks and killings of this territory natives and their motives. The Sword of this territory natives of this generation under the natives Disintegrated Republics in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives must expose British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order with their fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. behind the attacks and killings of this territory natives, and must expose the enemy’s motives- which is to subdue this territory natives under fulani Political Control via fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America so as to plunder this territory natives God given wealth- it is Futility. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

  8. Ezekiel Okeke 30th June 2018 at 7:17 am
    Reply

    British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order are behind the attacks and killings of this territory natives. British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order are the one using fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. to attack and kill this territory natives in disguise as so-called herdsmen etc. to subdue this territory natives under fulani Political Control via fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military police etc. so as to plunder this territory natives God given wealth- it is Futility. Slaughter every British bandits and fraudulent criminal America on your God given native land. Slaughter every worker of the dead fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order on your God given native land. Slaughter every fulani on your God given native land. Slaughter the last enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. on your God given native land. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. God has put the enemy in the hands of this territory natives of this generation to crush. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

  10. Ezekiel Okeke 30th June 2018 at 7:33 am
    Reply

    Sacrifices made by Nigeria troops to keep the nation together- Buratai. To keep the people together under the fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America, by FORCE. at the same time, the vanquished illiterate asshole call Buratai insinuating unknown external and internal forces behind the attacks and killings of this territory natives and their motives. This territory natives of this generation has Disintegrated which are: Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. No Force on earth can keep this territory natives of this generation together under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America so as to plunder this territory natives God given wealth. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

  12. Ezekiel Okeke 30th June 2018 at 10:40 am
    Reply

    All the ignorant fools who labours and died for the fantasy call Unity, labours and died in vain. Any this territory native in the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. who are being use the the fantasy call Unity, will labour and die in vain in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. This natives territory is democratic society in which only democratic decision of majority decides- no force on earth will decide for this territory natives of this generation. War is what happens if democratic decision of majority is not respected. War is legitimate instrument by law to defend democratic decision of majority. The ongoing Revolution Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics will must defend democratic decision of majority of this territory natives of Disintegrated Republics. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

