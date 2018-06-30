External forces likely involved in Plateau killings – Army— 30th June 2018
Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri
Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai said some external forces may be behind the recent violence on the Plateau and in some North-Central States to destabilise the country.
“We’re not ruling out the possibility of external forces destabilising the country,” Buratai declared at a press briefing in Maiduguri on Friday to flag off the 2018 Army Day celebration.
He described the killing on the Plateau as dastard. He said the army has taken steps to prevent escalation of the violence. He said the army was equal to the task of ensuring that nobody is allowed to continue in the violence. “We have deployed more troops as reinforcement.”
He also canvassed for development of long-term solution to some social problems that may have fueled the violence. “We must be thinking of solving some inherent problems that may have caused the crisis,” he counseled.
He said the army decided to hold its celebration in Borno this year to consolidate on the successes recorded in the counterinsurgency operation. He said the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL), which commenced yesterday would be used to showcase the combat capability of the army.
“The celebration is to consoli- date our success in the fight against Boko Haram. The situation that was prevailing in this country in 2014 and 2015 was grave. We believe bringing the celebration here will further consolidate our successes. We want to show that the Nigerian Army has lived up to its bidding,” he explained.
He said the Nigerian Army Day Celebration came into being in 1976, adding that the celeberation was a reminder of the sacrifices made by troops of the Nigerian Army to keep the nation together.
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
-
Army Day celebration holds in Borno29th June 2018
-
UN, Amnesty unveil figures on killings29th June 2018
6 Comments
Leave a reply Cancel
Latest
Casual but chic— 30th June 2018
Vivian Onyebukwa When time comes for new items which will brighten your closet and add colour to casual wears, the perfect solution can be a collection of casual tops. Not only can casual tops increase a casual wardrobe’s usefulness, they can also add a sense of style to an otherwise ordinary collection of play clothes….
-
Crime: Why we kidnap and rape old women – Suspect confesses— 30th June 2018
Ngozi Uwujare Detectives attached to the Anti-kidnapping Squad, Imo State Police Command have arrested a suspected kidnapper, Nnamdi Ethelbert Ogidi who has a record of kidnapping elderly women. Ogidi, age 34, confessed to the police that he and gang members who are currently at large have abducted several persons out of which 15 of them…
-
Fury tells Joshua: I’m ready to fight you— 30th June 2018
Tyson Fury has told Deontay Wilder he would sign a contract to fight him within ten seconds. In an apology to Wilder on the behalf of Eddie Hearn and Anthony Joshua, Fury went as far to tell the American to send over a contract. Much has been said about the contract sent to Wilder from…
-
Defiant traffickers in soup: Girls rescued as they journey to Cotonou— 30th June 2018
Musa Jibril But for the vigilance of immigration officers at the Gbaji border post on the Badagry Expressway to the Seme border in Lagos State, five female teenagers would have unwittingly passed into enslavement. The victims were intercepted in the process of being smuggled out of the country on the night of Monday, June 19,…
-
10 injured in another accident on Otedola Bridge— 30th June 2018
Vincent Kalu Barely 24 hours after a fuel tanker exploded on Otedola Bridge, Lagos, killing nine persons and razing 54 vehicles, another accident occurred yesterday in the same area involving two commercial vehicles. No life was lost, but about 10 people sustained injuries, and were rushed to hospital by emergency responders at the scene. The…
-
Entertainment
I’m fully prepared for stardom – Evih— 30th June 2018
Rita Okoye Evans Ambakederemo, aka Evih, is fully prepared to take over stardom from the likes of Wizkid, Davido, Olamide and others, with his unique musical talent. Speaking about his plans and hopes for his music career, the Delta State-born final year student of University of Benin, who is currently promoting his latest single, Santiago Milano,…
South-West Report
Faluade calls for concerted efforts in promotion of culture— 29th June 2018
Olu of Ibogun-Balogun, in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State and promoter of Ifa Olokun Foundation, Oba Ifakayode Faluade, has called for the collective efforts of Nigerians towards the search for a sustainable growth and attainment of an articulate policies that would promote the nation’s culture and tradition. Faluade said this at an interactive…
-
Abuja Metro
NSCDC nabs 351 suspected vandals, saboteurs— 27th June 2018
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Commandant General, Mr. Abdullahi Gana Mohammadu, has disclosed that the corps arrested 351 suspected vandals and economic saboteurs of critical infrastructure across the states. He explained that 62 suspects were convicted and 289 others under prosecution. He told the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Interior, Dr. Muhammad Uman,…
Oriental News
APC: Nkire makes case for good candidate in Abia— 29th June 2018
Leader of the Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia, Chief Sam Nkire, has predicted that the party may lose the governorship election in the state if it does not field a candidate of Ukwa-Ngwa extraction. In a statement he personally signed, yesterday, Nkire said the reason no serious aspirant from the southern part…
-
Features
Defiant traffickers in soup: Girls rescued as they journey to Cotonou— 30th June 2018
Musa Jibril But for the vigilance of immigration officers at the Gbaji border post on the Badagry Expressway to the Seme border in Lagos State, five female teenagers would have unwittingly passed into enslavement. The victims were intercepted in the process of being smuggled out of the country on the night of Monday, June 19,…
Literary Review
Jacqueline Agweh: I started writing at 10— 23rd June 2018
Damiete Braide Jacqueline Agweh’s schedule is tight as a working class mother, but she remains dauntless in following her passion of creative writing. So far, she has these books to her credit: The Brown Family, A Place for Every Girl (2012), The Colour of My Tears (2014), and A Pelican of the Wilderness (2014). She…
-
Lifeline
In Cross River, succour for Cameroonian asylum seekers, others— 29th June 2018
Judex Okoro, Calabar At least 8,000 asylum seekers from Cameroon as well as residents are expected to benefit from a free medical exercise across 26 primary health care facilities in eight border communities of Cross River State. The medical outreach, which is expected to last 12 weeks, was initiated by the Cross River State Ministry…
Education Review
Benue boy scores 354, emerges best student in JAMB-UTME— 29th June 2018
Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A student of New Covenant Christian College International, Makurdi, Benue State, Moses Ape, has emerged with the best result in the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB). Ape scored 354 in the examination to beat Ibukun Oduntan of Corona Secondary School, Agbara Ogun State…
-
TSWeekend
Excitement as MTN takes Fela and The Kalakuta Queens to Abuja— 29th June 2018
After a successful run in Lagos, the critically acclaimed musical, Fela and the Kalakuta Queens, opened in Abuja on Friday June 8, 2018, courtesy of the MTN Foundation and Bolanle Austen-Peters Production (BAP). Fela and The Kalakuta Queens is a demonstration of the rich cultural heritage that Nigeria is blessed with. The play, which tells…
Opinion
Ensuring impactful leadership in Lagos civil service— 28th June 2018
Akintola Benson-Oke In envisioning a public service peopled by leaders, we are mindful, as Robin Sharma observed, that “Leadership is not about a title or a designation. It is about impact, influence and inspiration. Impact involves getting results, influence is about spreading the passion you have for your work, and you have to inspire teammates…
Columnists
-
Leadership lessons of a Rotarian— 30th June 2018
He was President of the Glamour Boys of Nigeria—a group of upwardly mobile young professionals who ruled the night and made waves at the old Niteshift Club in Ikeja, Lagos, where Ken-Caleb Olumese once held sway as a self-styled “Guv’nor.” For a graduate of Industrial Mathematics who veered into sports writing, entertainment journalism and ended…
-
Nigeria and blood on the Plateau— 29th June 2018
Twenty-Four hours to Super Eagles’ last group match against Argentina on Tuesday, which, eventually, ended the national team’s campaign at the World Cup in Russia, one post on Facebook, and the reactions therein, attracted my attention. It was an expression of wish by a versatile journalist, Emeka Alex-Duru, perhaps, borne out of frustration that the…
-
Dateline Awka: From Abakaliki to Club road?— 28th June 2018
In a recent report by Premium Times, Anambra State officials attempted to explain things. It is all about the change of street names, from Abakiliki Street to Club Street. The link is https://www. premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssoutheast/273513-why-we-renamed-abakaliki- street-in-awka-official.html We have read through the Anambra State press intervention on the why and how of the change of street name….
-
It’s your turn, Lalong— 28th June 2018
The governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, thought he was in a safe haven. He thought he was inhabiting an impenetrable fortress. He threw away the wisdom of the ancients, which teaches that what goes around comes around. His compulsive forgetfulness led him into a trance. That was why he overlooked the fact that Plateau,…
-
Generators: Killing us and the environment— 28th June 2018
Newton Jibunoh Barely eight years ago, I listened to a television programme in which a statistician responded to the reporter’s question on the power situation in Nigeria. While I don’t remember the whole response, I recall clearly that in it he stated that there must be about 50 million generators in Nigeria at the moment. That…
-
Security File: Intelligence and herdsmen— 28th June 2018
Ben Okezie When the unfortunate news about the invasion and subsequent killing of some villagers in Platueu State broke out during the President Goodluck Jonathan administration, many looked the way of security agencies, especially the police, Department of State Security (DSS) and the Civil Defence Corps for solutions. Many years have passed and we have…
-
And Plateau bleeds again— 27th June 2018
When, a few hours into the New Year, murderous herdsmen visited some six Benue villages, leaving a flood of blood and 73 corpses in their trail, Plateau State Governor Solomon Lalong was one of the very first to condemn Governor Samuel Ortom for enacting the anti-open grazing law, to check the rampaging herdsmen. Like his…
-
Religion verses spirituality— 27th June 2018
Nathan Uzorma Protus “Sir, I was poisoned by my wife without my knowledge of same. The poison developed into a deadly sore that defied healing, while she took very good care of me to cover-up what she did. I never suspected her at all until I ordered your oil and did the prayer. The sore,…
-
The Bible, Almighty God and I (11) – Untold story of Adam’s daughters (2)— 27th June 2018
Sina Adedipe The first of the three issues I will raise with the Heavenly Father when the time comes, will be why the births and names of the daughters of Adam were not reported in Genesis Chapter 4, along with those of Cain and Abel? And as was the case with the report on Seth, his…
-
‘Personnel’: Collective noun— 27th June 2018
Ebere Wabara The Guardian of May 14 fumbled two times: “The United States has donated a whooping (whopping) N995 billion to the Multinational Joint Task Force to boost military operations against the Boko Haram insurgency, the U.S. government has said.” Conscience, Nurtured by Truth: no whooping cough, please “Also, the Presidency has pledged to garner…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
If you Burati is cahnged as Chief of Army staff, these killings will stop. You and IGP supposed to be changed for a long time, two of you are causing the problems because you are fulani.
So, it is not the duty of the army to protect the citizens against external aggression, if by now the Nigerian army does not know whether the Plateau killings was internal or external, one may as well not be sure whether the Chief of Army Staff is telling Nigerians the whole truth. Us the Army the ones sponsoring the killings, or only shielding the terrorist? If it is later proved that the invaders are external, will the COAS resign on incompetence? If it is internal, does his job scope not include internal security? If true, why did he attack IPOB, a non violent group with the most ferocious weapons?
Yes, Taliban of Afghanistan is behind the attacks and killings of this territory natives- don’t the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. so think, don’t they have intelligence fact about it? Mockery of the illiterate vanquished enemy. The Sword of this territory natives of this generation under the natives Disintegrated Republics in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives, must expose the enemy behind the attacks and killings of this territory natives and their motives. The Sword of this territory natives of this generation under the natives Disintegrated Republics in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives must expose British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order with their fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. behind the attacks and killings of this territory natives, and must expose the enemy’s motives- which is to subdue this territory natives under fulani Political Control via fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America so as to plunder this territory natives God given wealth- it is Futility. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!
British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order are behind the attacks and killings of this territory natives. British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order are the one using fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. to attack and kill this territory natives in disguise as so-called herdsmen etc. to subdue this territory natives under fulani Political Control via fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military police etc. so as to plunder this territory natives God given wealth- it is Futility. Slaughter every British bandits and fraudulent criminal America on your God given native land. Slaughter every worker of the dead fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order on your God given native land. Slaughter every fulani on your God given native land. Slaughter the last enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. on your God given native land. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. God has put the enemy in the hands of this territory natives of this generation to crush. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!
Sacrifices made by Nigeria troops to keep the nation together- Buratai. To keep the people together under the fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America, by FORCE. at the same time, the vanquished illiterate asshole call Buratai insinuating unknown external and internal forces behind the attacks and killings of this territory natives and their motives. This territory natives of this generation has Disintegrated which are: Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. No Force on earth can keep this territory natives of this generation together under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America so as to plunder this territory natives God given wealth. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!
All the ignorant fools who labours and died for the fantasy call Unity, labours and died in vain. Any this territory native in the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. who are being use the the fantasy call Unity, will labour and die in vain in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. This natives territory is democratic society in which only democratic decision of majority decides- no force on earth will decide for this territory natives of this generation. War is what happens if democratic decision of majority is not respected. War is legitimate instrument by law to defend democratic decision of majority. The ongoing Revolution Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics will must defend democratic decision of majority of this territory natives of Disintegrated Republics. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!