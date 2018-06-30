External forces likely involved in Plateau killings – Army

“The celebration is to consoli- date our success in the fight against Boko Haram. The situation that was prevailing in this country in 2014 and 2015 was grave. We believe bringing the celebration here will further consolidate our successes. We want to show that the Nigerian Army has lived up to its bidding,” he explained.

He said the Nigerian Army Day Celebration came into being in 1976, adding that the celeberation was a reminder of the sacrifices made by troops of the Nigerian Army to keep the nation together.