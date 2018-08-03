Expulsion: Kashamu dares PDP, organises rally in Ogun

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, Buruji Kashamu, on Thursday, defied his expulsion pronouncement by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and organised a rally tagged: “Unveiling PDP aspirants,” in Ogun State.

The rally, which was attended by thousands of PDP members loyal to the senator, was held at the Ogun State secretariat of the party on Presidential Boulevard, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Addressing his supporters, Kashamu urged them not to be swayed by the news of his purported expulsion from the party, describing it as “efforts in futility” by the national leadership of the party. He added that aside the fact that he remained a ‘bona-fide’ member of PDP, he has a court order protecting him from being expelled from the party. He also told the gathering that he would soon declare officially, his political aspiration for 2019.

“How can somebody expel you when you are committed to the party. The party is not individual. I want to authoritatively inform you that I remain a member of PDP. Aside from that, I have court order that protects me from being expelled by anybody.

“Any attempt to expel me is effort in futility. You know general election is coming, that is when all of you should go out to mobilise to succeed in 2019. Very soon, there will be official declaration. My struggle is to liberate the masses from the opposed,” he said.

Earlier, the embattled chairman of the party in Ogun State, Bayo Dayo, declared that the pronouncement of the NWC will remain null and void until the judgment which validated his chairmanship is set aside.