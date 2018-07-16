– The Sun News
SULE LAMIDO TO BUHARI - EXPOSE POLITICIANS BEHIND KILLINGS

Expose politicians behind killings Lamido tells Buhari

— 16th July 2018

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A Presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Sule Lamido, has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to expose the politicians behind the incessant killings in some parts of the country.

Speaking during an interview with journalists, in Kano, yesterday, Lamido charged Buhari go ahead and arrest such politicians and save the country from further tragedy and pains.

He was responding to claims by the Presidency that it has a list of the names of politicians behind the killings of innocent Nigerians.

Read also: Again, FG blames politicians for killings

The former governor of Jigawa State said: “President Buhari said he knows the politicians, who are sponsoring these killings.

“Now, have they been arrested? Who are they? Name them. People are dying every day, and he knows the killers and they have not been arrested. You press men, please ask him (Buhari) who they are; he should arrest them.”

Lamido said the administration of President Buhari has failed to deliver on its three-point agenda of security, economy and fighting corruption. He regretted that Nigerians have suffered a lot under the present APC government.

He said: “On security, before, it was Boko Haram, but, it has now gone beyond Boko Haram. It is now inter-tribal and intra-tribal. It is between Fulani and Fulani; it is between Hausa and Hausa, between Igbo and Igbo. In Ebonyi, it is there; in Zamfara, it is there, and in Sokoto, it is there.

“So, today, we are under siege. It means all the key security chiefs appointed by this government have failed to deliver.

“Nigerians are now sleepless, they are watching, they have so many things in their minds—whether to go for what they know is safety, security and prosperity, or to go for this culture of violence, which is now defiling Nigeria as a country.”

Speaking on the just concluded Ekiti governorship election, Lamido said the election process was heavily militarised. He described the deployment of 30,000 policemen and other security officers to the state, for the exercise, as worrisome. He added that it certainly had frightened the voters from coming out to exercise their franchise

He expressed confidence that PDP will reclaim power in 2019, adding that the party has learnt from its past mistakes.

“You see, PDP was in government for 16 years at all the levels and it remained PDP. The key players in APC today are also PDP.

“We have learnt our lessons and we have seen the consequences of our second-eleven being in government—they have no capacity, they have no commitment, and they unleash pains and agony on Nigerians,’, he said.



