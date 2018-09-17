– The Sun News
Latest
17th September 2018 - Explosions: NLPGA calls for enforcement of LPG standards
17th September 2018 - ‘Poultry products’ smuggling killing local industry’
17th September 2018 - African elite must foster political culture to overcome democratic challenge – Prof. Sesay
17th September 2018 - 2019: Lamido appears before  Southern/Middle Belt leaders
17th September 2018 - Zainab Ahmed resumes duty as Supervising Minister of Finance
17th September 2018 - JUST IN: Panic as fighter jets fly over Aso Rock villa, NASS
17th September 2018 - Ooni lauds Africa Fashion Week for promoting pride of Nigeria, Africa
17th September 2018 - Agric Minister, PAN president laud Chi Farms, Zoetis on veterinary laboratory project
17th September 2018 - 2019: Ngeria needs visionary, digital President – Saraki  
17th September 2018 - Lagos guber aspirant seeks visionary, purposeful leadership for Nigeria
Home / National / Explosions: NLPGA calls for enforcement of LPG standards
explosions

Explosions: NLPGA calls for enforcement of LPG standards

— 17th September 2018

Chiamaka Ajeamo

Following rampant cases of gas explosions across the country, the Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association (NLPGA), has called for the stringent enforcement of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) standards and code of practice within the industry and across the country.

A statement by NLPGA President, Mr. Nuhu Yakubu, said the call for enforcement of LPG standards is coming on the heels of the last Monday’s gas explosion which occurred in Lafia, Nasarawa State, claiming scores of lives.

Yakubu warned that, without this measure, the proliferation of substandard and undocumented gas facilities and infrastructure will remain a recurring issue, which ultimately undermines the efforts of law abiding industry practitioners.

READ ALSO ‘Poultry products’ smuggling killing local industry’

He stated that the NLPGA had in recent times partnered with government regulatory agencies, including the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), and the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to draft and develop processes and procedures to ensure that best practices are upheld within the Industry to ensure the safety of lives and property.

The association while commiserating with families who lost their loved ones to the incident, declared that it would improve its personnel training and education on the three overarching industry safety objectives; safe handling and best practices in LPG, prevention of loss of containment (Gas leaks) and successful disaster management as these remained the recurring issues in all gas explosion accidents..

The President however, reinforced that the use of gas remained safe, explaining that, there have been gas facilities that have functioned within the LPG industry for more than 30 years without incidents, noting that, the main issues centre around misuse or poorly trained personnel.

Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

explosions

Explosions: NLPGA calls for enforcement of LPG standards

— 17th September 2018

Chiamaka Ajeamo Following rampant cases of gas explosions across the country, the Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association (NLPGA), has called for the stringent enforcement of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) standards and code of practice within the industry and across the country. A statement by NLPGA President, Mr. Nuhu Yakubu, said the call for enforcement of…

  • POULTRY PRODUCTS

    ‘Poultry products’ smuggling killing local industry’

    — 17th September 2018

    Chinyere Anyanwu The Federal Government, under former President Olusegun Obasanjo, had in 2003 banned the importation of poultry products including turkey and chicken. While the ban has been in effect for more than a decade, its enforcement, however, has been viewed by some stakeholders in the poultry industry as largely ineffective as these products are…

  • LAMIDO

    2019: Lamido appears before  Southern/Middle Belt leaders

    — 17th September 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Sule Lamido, is the fourth presidential aspirants to field questions on his plans from members of Southern and Middle Belt Forum, led by Chief Edwin Clark. Eminent leaders at the meeting included Pan-Niger Delta Forum leader, Chief Edwin Clark, Afenifere chieftain, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, President-General of…

  • ZAINAB AHMED

    Zainab Ahmed resumes duty as Supervising Minister of Finance

    — 17th September 2018

    NAN The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Dr Mahmoud Isa-Dutse, and other directors of the Ministry, on Monday received the Supervising Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed in Abuja. Zainab Ahmed while addressing members of staff of the ministry who had gathered to receive her, said going forward, she would work closely with the…

  • ASO ROCK

    JUST IN: Panic as fighter jets fly over Aso Rock villa, NASS

    — 17th September 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja There was pandemonium in Abuja at about 1.30p.m, on Monday, as a two fighter jets and a Boeing military plane flew across the Three Arms Zone. The Three Arms Zone houses the Presidential Villa, the National Assembly and the Supreme Court. The area is ordinarily a ‘no fly zone’, but the three…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]