– The Sun News
Latest
18th September 2018 - Watch list: Stop intimidating Fayose, give me a break, Bafarawa tells EFCC
18th September 2018 - Ex-convict arrested for robbery few days after leaving prison
18th September 2018 - Oyo Speaker, Minority Leader, others defect to APC, ADC
18th September 2018 - International community bemoans state of insecurity in the Sahel
18th September 2018 - Gas explosions: NLPGA calls for enforcement of LPG standards
18th September 2018 - Sensitisation: NOA urges partnership with MDAs on programmes, policies
18th September 2018 - Igbo in China back Bianca Ojukwu for Senate
18th September 2018 - NPC raises alarm over low birth registration in Ogun
18th September 2018 - NES2018 : FG optimistic economic summit will accelerate achievement of ERGP
18th September 2018 - Fulani chief urges FG to disarm herdsmen in Jigawa
Home / National / Gas explosions: NLPGA calls for enforcement of LPG standards
EXPLOSIONS

Gas explosions: NLPGA calls for enforcement of LPG standards

— 18th September 2018

Chiamaka Ajeamo

Following the rampant cases of gas explosions across the country, the Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association (NLPGA) has called for stringent enforcement of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) standards and code of practice within the industry and across the country.

A statement by NLPGA President, Mr. Nuhu Yakubu, said the call for enforcement of LPG standards is coming on the heels of the last Monday’s gas explosion which occurred in Lafia, Nasarawa State, claiming scores of lives.

Yakubu warned that without this measure, the proliferation of substandard and undocumented gas facilities and infrastructure would remain a recurrent issue, which ultimately undermines the efforts of law abiding industry practitioners.

Yakubu stated that the NLPGA had in recent times partnered with government regulatory agencies, including the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to draft and develop processes and procedures to ensure that best practices are upheld within the Industry to ensure the safety of lives and property.

The association while commiserating with the affected families who lost their loved ones to the incident, declared that it would improve its personnel training and education on the three overarching industry safety objectives; safe handling and best practices in LPG, prevention of loss of containment (Gas leaks) and successful disaster management as these remained  the recurrent issues in all gas explosion accidents.

READ ALSO: NPC raises alarm over low birth registration in Ogun

The NLPGA President, however, reinforced that the use of gas remained safe, explaining that,  there have been gas facilities that have functioned within the LPG industry for more than 30 years without incidents, maintaining that, the main issues centered around misuse or poorly trained personnel.

Despite these challenges, the NLPGA boss commended the improved efforts of regulators in assisting to share similar reports of earlier incidents with stakeholders, saying this has helped the association enhance its delivery of training programs geared towards addressing some of these gaps in order to improve safety practices, especially during product handling or transfer operations.

Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BAFARAWA

Watch list: Stop intimidating Fayose, give me a break, Bafarawa tells EFCC

— 18th September 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti A former Governor of Sokoto State and Presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, has told the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to stop intimidating Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State with its threat to investigate him on alleged corruption and misconduct in public…

  • ARRESTED

    Ex-convict arrested for robbery few days after leaving prison

    — 18th September 2018

    The suspect, according to a statement on Tuesday, was arrested on September 17, at Ototo Village, along Kobape Road, Abeokuta. Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Police in Ogun State, have arrested an ex-convict, one Ayomide Ifabode, for allegedly stealing a Nissan Almera car with registration number AAB 87 TF, few days after he left prison. The suspect,…

  • oyo

    Oyo Speaker, Minority Leader, others defect to APC, ADC

    — 18th September 2018

    NAN The Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Mr Olagunju Ojo, the Minority Leader,  and five other lawmakers on Tuesday defected to three different parties. The Clerk of the House, Mr Paul Bankole, read the separate letters of defection by the lawmakers during the plenary session in Ibadan. The News Agency of Nigeria…

  • SAHEL

    International community bemoans state of insecurity in the Sahel

    — 18th September 2018

    “This year has also shown the continuous impact of climate change and food insecurity on the Sahel population…” Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The international community has expressed concern over the state of insecurity in the Sahel region as a result of Boko Haram activities and herders-farmers clashes. READ ALSO: Buhari not indifferent to farmers/herders clashes – Presidency…

  • EXPLOSIONS

    Gas explosions: NLPGA calls for enforcement of LPG standards

    — 18th September 2018

    Chiamaka Ajeamo Following the rampant cases of gas explosions across the country, the Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association (NLPGA) has called for stringent enforcement of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) standards and code of practice within the industry and across the country. A statement by NLPGA President, Mr. Nuhu Yakubu, said the call for enforcement of…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]