– The Sun News
Latest
29th August 2018 - Ebonyi: IRI seeks improved youths participation in politics
29th August 2018 - Abia group accuses dep. gov. of overheating state
29th August 2018 - Imo guber: Ihedioha picks PDP nomination form
29th August 2018 - Police laud Ugwuanyi on crime reduction in Enugu
29th August 2018 - Basketball: World Cup debut excites Elo
29th August 2018 - Explain unremitted N4trn oil money, PDP charges Buhari
29th August 2018 - Tennis: Dina Meshref set to dethrone Oshonaike
29th August 2018 - Judiciary: Osinbajo tasks states on financial autonomy
29th August 2018 - We’ll retire fraudulent political elite in 2019 –Moghalu
29th August 2018 - Joshua may face Whyte in April
Home / Cover / National / Explain unremitted N4trn oil money, PDP charges Buhari
OIL MONEY

Explain unremitted N4trn oil money, PDP charges Buhari

— 29th August 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to explain the whereabouts of the N4 trillion unremitted oil revenue and other scandals uncovered in the audit report by Price Waterhouse Cooper, a firm commissioned by his administration.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the audit report has confirmed its claims that President Buhari “is presiding over a corrupt administration.”

It said: “Nigerians were also shocked to learn how some ministers, under President Buhari, stole N413 million from agencies and parastatals, using fraudulent imprests.

“It is instructive to note that this latest audit report adds to outstanding revelations of corruption under President Buhari, including the leaked NNPC memo detailing underhand contract to the tune of N9 trillion, the illegal lifting of crude worth N1.1 trillion in 2017, using 18 illegal companies, the alleged N1.4 trillion fraud in the oil subsidy regime in addition to stealing of over N43 billion from the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) funds.

READ ALSO: Judiciary: Osinbajo tasks states on financial autonomy

“Now that the huge rot in his Presidency has been exposed by a firm commissioned by his own administration, the PDP challenges President Buhari to make good his declaration to jail treasury looters, by starting with a self-searching and explanations on the sleazes directly linked to his office, both as president and minister of petroleum resources.”

The PDP said the audit report has stripped the current administration of all integrity and vindicated its stand that President Buhari runs an innately and inherently corrupt administration.

Nigerians can now see the real reason our nation has been brought to its knees; why our economy suddenly collapsed into a recession, and why our citizens have been subjected to the worst kind of suffering, hunger and starvation in the last three years.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 29th August 2018 at 7:47 am
    Reply

    PDP, APC, NASS, Presidency, Ohanaeze, Afenifere, PANDEF,ACF, CAN etc. are clubs of bandits, generation of failures, political prostitutes, complicit and collaborators of the enemy which must go down with the enemy on the sunken ship nickname Nigeria in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. This territory natives of this generation has come to clean the ruins of this natives territory with the Sword in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto. Nothing on earth will keep fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Existence securities and freedom of this territory natives of this generation in this 21st century world international order is only under the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. Slaughter the last enemy in Sokoto. Slaughter the last fulani in Sokoto. Slaughter the last enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in Sokoto. Slaughter the criminal tout nickname sultan in Sokoto, burn down his palace etc. Slaughter every emir in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics, burn down their palaces etc. Existence securities and freedom of this territory natives of this generation in this 21st century world international order is only under the natives Disintegrated Republics. Disintegrated Republics of the natives depends on the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

EBONYI

Ebonyi: IRI seeks improved youths participation in politics

— 29th August 2018

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The International Republican Institute (IRI) has called on the youths in Ebonyi State to participate actively in the politics and governance of their state. This, it said, would give them the opportunity to contribute in making government’s policies that affect them and as well maximize the gains of democracy available to them….

  • ABIA

    Abia group accuses dep. gov. of overheating state

    — 29th August 2018

    Odionyenfe Mba A group, Ohafia LGA Unity Forum, has accused supporters of Abia State deputy governor, Ude Oko Chukwu, of carrying out activities that may work against the People’ s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election in the state. In a communiqué  issued at its August 13 meeting in Ohafia, and signed by…

  • IHEDIOHA

    Imo guber: Ihedioha picks PDP nomination form

    — 29th August 2018

    George Onyejiuwa, Owerri Former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha, on Tuesday, picked the official nomination form to contest the number one seat in Imo State in 2019, on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This  was as the National Organising Secretary of the party, Col. Austin Akubondu, said the…

  • UGWUANYI

    Police laud Ugwuanyi on crime reduction in Enugu

    — 29th August 2018

    Chairman of the newly-inaugurated Police Service Commission (PSC), Musiliu Smith has applauded Enugu Stat Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi  for drop in crime rate in the state. Smith said the support and assistance Ugwuanyi’s administration has been giving the Nigerian Police Force in the state to effectively discharge its duties, resulted in the considerable drop in crime…

  • OIL MONEY

    Explain unremitted N4trn oil money, PDP charges Buhari

    — 29th August 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to explain the whereabouts of the N4 trillion unremitted oil revenue and other scandals uncovered in the audit report by Price Waterhouse Cooper, a firm commissioned by his administration. The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share