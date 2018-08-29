Explain unremitted N4trn oil money, PDP charges Buhari

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to explain the whereabouts of the N4 trillion unremitted oil revenue and other scandals uncovered in the audit report by Price Waterhouse Cooper, a firm commissioned by his administration.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the audit report has confirmed its claims that President Buhari “is presiding over a corrupt administration.”

It said: “Nigerians were also shocked to learn how some ministers, under President Buhari, stole N413 million from agencies and parastatals, using fraudulent imprests.

“It is instructive to note that this latest audit report adds to outstanding revelations of corruption under President Buhari, including the leaked NNPC memo detailing underhand contract to the tune of N9 trillion, the illegal lifting of crude worth N1.1 trillion in 2017, using 18 illegal companies, the alleged N1.4 trillion fraud in the oil subsidy regime in addition to stealing of over N43 billion from the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) funds.

“Now that the huge rot in his Presidency has been exposed by a firm commissioned by his own administration, the PDP challenges President Buhari to make good his declaration to jail treasury looters, by starting with a self-searching and explanations on the sleazes directly linked to his office, both as president and minister of petroleum resources.”

The PDP said the audit report has stripped the current administration of all integrity and vindicated its stand that President Buhari runs an innately and inherently corrupt administration.

Nigerians can now see the real reason our nation has been brought to its knees; why our economy suddenly collapsed into a recession, and why our citizens have been subjected to the worst kind of suffering, hunger and starvation in the last three years.”