– The Sun News
Latest
8th August 2018 - Experts urge FG to revive refineries to reduce fuel import
8th August 2018 - Defender Ben Mee signs new 3-year deal with Burnley
8th August 2018 - ATP begins bid process for post-2020 Tour Finals host city
8th August 2018 - NASS invasion: Saraki lauds Osinbajo, says ‘we won’t tolerate gangstersim’
8th August 2018 - Court remands auto mechanic in Kirikiri Prisons for stealing
8th August 2018 - Defection: APC Chieftain urges youths to exhibit steadfast loyalty
8th August 2018 - BREAKING: Saraki addresses World Press Conference
8th August 2018 - China defends Iran business ties after Trump threat
8th August 2018 - LASPOTECH reports student’s mother to Police over assault
8th August 2018 - Male infertility on the rise -Expert warns
Home / National / Experts urge FG to revive refineries to reduce fuel import
REFINERIES

Experts urge FG to revive refineries to reduce fuel import

— 8th August 2018

NAN

Experts, on Wednesday, called on the Federal Government to urgently revamp the nation’s refineries and create an enabling environment for private investment in refineries to curb the rising importation of petroleum products.

The experts spoke in Lagos against the backdrop of the report on Petroleum Products Importation Statistics for the second quarter of 2018 recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Kareem Jubril, Head, Energy Desk, Ecobank Nigeria, said the Federal Government should privatise the refineries since past maintenance and overhauling of the refineries had not had significant effect.

NAN reports that the NBS report said 4.79 billion litres of premium motor spirits (PMS) and 1.11 billion litres of automotive gas oil (AGO) were imported during the quarter under review.

The nation also imported 43.79 million litres of household kerosene (HHK) and 200.39 million litres of aviation turbine kerosene (ATK).

READ ALSO: NASS invasion: Saraki lauds Osinbajo, says ‘we won’t tolerate gangstersim’

The report said the highest volume PMS put at 1.78 billion litres was imported in April, while the highest volume of AGO and HHK were imported in June.

On the other hand, petroleum products importation statistics in the first quarter of 2018 showed that 5.67 billion litres of PMS, 954.47 million litres of AGO, 66.914 million litres of HHK and 5122.067 million litres of ATK were imported.

According to Jubril, the volume of imported petroleum products and the amount the country spends importing them will continue to increase because as the economy grows, so will its demand for energy.

“And with higher demand for energy, means higher import for a country that does not produce enough refined products,” he said.

The energy expert said the high import volumes of petroleum products had made it imperative for the Federal Government to either revamp the existing refineries or provide the enabling environment for private sector participation.

Jubril, however, said the funds required to overhaul all the refineries could actually be used to build a modern refinery that would serve the needs of the country.

“I know that there is a lot of political hindrance to disposing all those refineries, but I do not see the reason why the government should continue to hold onto them.

READ ALSO: NASS invasion: Dogara hails lawmakers

“They are actually cash cows that continue to drain government’s resources, and we have not really seen the output match the expenditure spent on them.

“We could privatise them, concession them, sell them off totally or government could hold a non-controlling share in them.

“They are different methods that we could explore to make sure that the assets do not go to waste as is the case presently,” he said.

According to him, the proposed completion of Dangote refinery in 2020 will render the existing refineries moribund by the time it comes on stream.

“The Dangote refinery is a 650, 000 barrel refinery, which is more than what Nigeria needs as a country. This is a refinery that will produce enough to sell to all our neighbouring countries.

“It then comes to mind that, what is the need for the government to hold a refinery that cannot function at optimum level or match Dangote refinery in efficiency and technology,” he said.

Jubril noted that the projected completion of the Dangote refinery in 2020, would not translate to a reduction in the amount spent on petroleum products.

Rather, the energy analyst said the money would go to a Nigerian company as against going to European or Asian refineries.

Mr. Muda Yusuf, Director-General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), said the solution to reduce the country’s petroleum import was to have the nation’s refineries functioning.

Yusuf, however, said the government should relinquish the control of the refineries to the private sector to ensure optimum performance and efficiency.

The LCCI boss also called for total liberalisation of the petroleum sector, and that the present price control mechanism had hindered the growth of the sector and shut out private investors.

“The current arrangement is bleeding the economy. FAAC meeting cannot hold for months because of all the controversy of oil revenue,” he said.

Yusuf also said the speedy passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) would boost the growth of the sector.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

REFINERIES

Experts urge FG to revive refineries to reduce fuel import

— 8th August 2018

NAN Experts, on Wednesday, called on the Federal Government to urgently revamp the nation’s refineries and create an enabling environment for private investment in refineries to curb the rising importation of petroleum products. The experts spoke in Lagos against the backdrop of the report on Petroleum Products Importation Statistics for the second quarter of 2018…

  • SARAKI

    NASS invasion: Saraki lauds Osinbajo, says ‘we won’t tolerate gangstersim’

    — 8th August 2018

    Senate President Bukola Saraki, on Wednesday, at the National Assembly, while addressing a world press conference, singled out acting President Yemi Osinbajo for commendation in the way he (Osinbajo) reacted to the invasion of the complex by men of the Department of State Services (DSS), on Tuesday. The Senate President, however, condemned the siege on…

  • KIRIKIRI

    Court remands auto mechanic in Kirikiri Prisons for stealing

    — 8th August 2018

    NAN An 18-year-old auto mechanic, Toheeb Suleimon, who stole four cell phones valued at N120, 000, was remanded in Kirikiri Prisons pending his sentence. An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Mr T. O. Ojo, presiding over the case, however, fixed Aug. 10 for judgment following plea of guilty by the accused. The accused, whose residential address was…

  • Giwa-Daramola

    Defection: APC Chieftain urges youths to exhibit steadfast loyalty

    — 8th August 2018

    NAN Tunde Giwa-Daramola, a chieftain of the All Progressive Party (APC), has urged youths to remain steadfast in their support for the party in spite of the wave of defections across the country. Giwa-Daramola, who is vying for the Akoko North-East Federal Constituency in Ondo, said on Wednesday in Lagos that youths should hold on…

  • SARAKI

    BREAKING: Saraki addresses World Press Conference

    — 8th August 2018

    Senate President Bukola Saraki will, on Wednesday afternoon, address a World Press Conference at the National Assembly in Abuja Details later…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share