The Sun News
Latest
20th February 2018 - Experts tutor students on choosing career paths
20th February 2018 - Man suffering from rectal cancer cries for help
20th February 2018 - 2019 guber: Okorocha can’t decide for Imo people – Ezeonwuka
20th February 2018 - Ahiara Diocese crisis: Bishop Okpalaeke quits
20th February 2018 - 2019: South South PDP leaders vow to sack APC
19th February 2018 - Lone Suicide Bomber kills self in UNIMAID blast
19th February 2018 - One killed at PDP rally in Ebonyi
19th February 2018 - Video of underage voters from 2015, says Kano Govt
19th February 2018 - BOOK REVIEW: Colours of prejudice and a nation’s bumpy ride
19th February 2018 - Boko Haram: Group plans medical, food aids for Chibok Girls’ parents
Home / Lifeline / Experts tutor students on choosing career paths

Experts tutor students on choosing career paths

— 20th February 2018

It was an event that had all the pupils rapt on their seats, totally engrossed, as the experts counselled them on choosing the right careers.

The programme was a one-day seminar on career goals organised for the senior students of Crown Heights College, Ibadan, Oyo State, on Tuesday, February 13, 2018. The event also had some students from another school in attendance.

Since its establishment 21 years ago, Crown Heights College has always moved beyond the routine classroom work to organise programmes and activities that would better the lives of students and give them the necessary tools to make them successful citizens in their post-school endeavours.

Speakers at the event included the proprietor, Mr. Gbadebo Adeyeye; Mr. Jibola Ogundipe, an engineer, lawyer and entrepreneur; Prof. Prisca Olabisi Adejumo, head of department of nursing and the first female professor of nursing at the University of Ibadan; principal of the school, Mr. Salaman Olukayode. Students of Ogunsanya Girls Science Academy, Ibadan, also participated.

What necessitated the programme? The proprietor, Adeyeye, explained: “We realised that most of the pupils, even in the senior classes, don’t even know how to prepare for the future. We need to encourage them beyond the four walls of the classroom. They need to be told the truth about the future and what they will meet out there so that they can prepare their minds for what will come later in life. This is the third edition of the programme and we have recorded success in the past.

“Each time I organise this programme, I always consider how it will be beneficial to all the stakeholders, the teacher, staff, students and non-teaching staff.  We always look for the right people and we are lucky to have great Nigerians as our guest speakers.”

In his remarks, the principal, Olukayode, enjoined the pupils to dream big.

“What you conceive in the mind will help bring your dreams to reality,” he said.

On his part, Ogundipe tutored the students on the steps to take while choosing a career: “It is important to find out what you love doing or what you are passionate about.”

Using his life’s trajectory as an example, he informed the pupils that he had always been a man of many parts.

He said, as a child, he loved arguing, which encouraged him to study law.

“If you hate seeing people being unjustly treated, you can become the voice of the voiceless,” he said.

He cited other examples, including that of the renowned girl-child advocate, Malala Yousafzai, now a United Nations ambassador, and the popular CNN journalist, Richard Quest, who studied law but currently anchors business news on the popular channel.

He asserted that knowing one’s talent was good, but being diligent with the talent would take one to greater heights. He gave the example of the Biblical David who was an armour bearer, a shepherd and a leader.

“David diligently combined these responsibilities and later became a king. So, it doesn’t matter how many talents you have; how you make use of them is what matters,” he said.

Ogundipe counselled the pupils against jumping on the bandwagon in choosing a career but they should study hard and develop their talents.

“Understanding the environment will help you, not by having the best certificate. To be the best, you have to be consistent in application of facts,” he said.

He also emphasised that opportunities and responsibilities were very important, even after choosing careers: “And when you are alone, pursue your goal because there is no time. Your time is your life, so spend it wisely.”

He also spoke about the importance of integrity, even as he counselled the pupils to always set new goals for themselves, be good individuals, keep good friends and maintain good relationships.

The second speaker, Prof. Adejumo, said the seminar was coming at the right time.

“Today’s children want things to be done for them, but it is good to let them know that they are responsible for their lives. If you ask them what they want to be in the future, they will mention the big professions. It is vital to help them know how to get there,” she said.

She also dwelt on time management. Said she: “Time management concerns every aspect of our lives, and how we spend our time has great consequences. How do you utilise your time? The journey of first class begins from your first class. To manage your time properly, always learn how to say no to unnecessary commitments.”

She explained that being a good student required a lot of efforts, including being disciplined, reading ahead of teachers, jettisoning whatever could constitute an impediment and seeing classes as a profession. Students must also prioritise, do less on the social media and set academic goals.

“Success is good, but this lies in the ability to efficiently manage time, because the way to control your time tomorrow starts today,” she said.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019 guber: Okorocha can’t decide for Imo people – Ezeonwuka

— 20th February 2018

Zika Bobby Spiritual leader of the Igbo nation and member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, has told Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo that he cannot decide for the people of the state on who succeeds him in 2019. Okorocha was said to have endorsed…

  • Ahiara Diocese crisis: Bishop Okpalaeke quits

    — 20th February 2018

    • Pope appoints Ugorji as Apostolic Administrator Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja; Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri  Embattled Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ahiara, Most Revd (Dr) Peter Okpalaeke, may have finally bowed to pressure with yesterday’s announcement of his resignation after eight years of protracted crisis with the faithful and priests of the diocese. However, the Catholic…

  • 2019: South South PDP leaders vow to sack APC

    — 20th February 2018

    Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders from the South South have resolved to work in unity to ensure the party forms the next Federal Government in 2019. The South south PDP leaders declared that the APC-led Federal Government has failed Nigeria, destroyed the economy, destabilised the nation’s security infrastructure and made the country to slide into unprecedented suffering. …

  • Lone Suicide Bomber kills self in UNIMAID blast

    — 19th February 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri A lone suicide bomber attempting to sneak into the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) campus has blown up himself following police intervention. Commissioner of Police, Borno Command, Damian Chukwu, told The Sun that the male bomber was shot by mobile policemen at the University parapet as he attempted to enter the campus. “It…

  • One killed at PDP rally in Ebonyi

    — 19th February 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The Ebonyi State Police Command on Monday confirmed the arrest of one Mr Emmanuel (surname withheld) for allegedly having a hand in the death of one Mr. Elias Nwankwoagu in Nwofe community in Izzi council area of the southeastern state. Elias (popularly known as a Okirika) was gunned down at a political…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share