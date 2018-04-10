The Sun News
Latest
10th April 2018 - Experts discuss girl-child education in North
10th April 2018 - How we resist admission pressure –OAU VC
10th April 2018 - Abduction in schools will affect girl-child education –Proprietress
10th April 2018 - 20% children requires special needs education, says HIIMA CEO
10th April 2018 - FCET Umunze: New students strictly admitted on merit, says acting Provost
10th April 2018 - How Abuja private schools plot, execute cheating during public exams – Noma, FCT UBEB director
10th April 2018 - GDI mobilises Rivers indigenes in Diaspora for Wike’s re-election
10th April 2018 - No going back in blocking financial leakages –Dickson
10th April 2018 - Police arraign 28 suspects over Benue herdsmen’s killing
10th April 2018 - Buhari has constitutional right to seek re-election –Aremu
Home / National / Experts discuss girl-child education in North
EDUCATION North

Experts discuss girl-child education in North

— 10th April 2018

Paul Orude, Bauchi

No fewer than 100 members of the High Level Women Advocates (HILWA) from northern states have converged on Bauchi for a five-day National Capacity Development Workshop in a bid to put girl child-education in the region in the front burner.

Speaking at the opening ceremony held at the Banquet Hall, Government House, on Monday, the Chairperson of HILWA, Bauchi State, Lydia Shehu, disclosed that the essence of the workshop was to enhance the capacity of HILWA members in promoting girl child education.

Shehu, who said that the workshop was organised in collaboration with the state Universal  Basic Education Board (SUBEB) with support from UNICEF/DFID, said that participants were drawn from Adamawa, Niger, Plateau, Borno, Kano, Yobe, Jigawa, Zamfara, Sokoto, Bauchi states.

The HILWA Chairperson observed that girl-child, particularly in the region, had been marginalised due to male chauvinism that is deeply entrenched in cultural and traditional norms.

She said that HILWA was an initiative of UNICEF and comprised of distinguished women who have received training over time right from their infancy to promote the enrolment, retention and completion of the education of the girl child.

She explained: “Most us grew up in the villages, with no social amenities available but then God in his infinite mercies allowed us to reach the apex of our career.

“We are therefore called upon to give back to the society to ensure we become role models to young girls that are coming up. We are supposed to share our experiences to ensure we encourage them to be in school, not just to be in school but they are supposed to be in school and to transit from one level to another. We all know the adage that says when you train a woman, you train a nation.”

She therefore commended the participants to avail themselves of the five days learning experience of the training as highly placed women who have left indelible marks in their states and societies and are willing to serve with passion to ensure that girls got to school.

Shehu, therefore, urged government and all stakeholders to cooperate with HILWA to achieve  its aims by giving the girl child space not just to be in school but to also give women positions in decision making process as the best way to show society that women can deliver.

In her speech, wife of the governor of Bauchi State, Hajia Hadiza Abubakar, lamented that most of millions out-of-school children world-wide, girls from northern region are the highest.

Hadiza Abubakar  urged  participants to use the workshop to should  create strategies and develop plans that will sharpen HILWA and facilitate a common understanding on the need to advocate for girls education and increase women participation in education governance and leadership.

She pledged that  the state government will continue to support the girl education rights, check and sanction growing cases of domestic violence, child  abuses, drug abuses and cultural taboos that are detrimental to the development and progress of the girls in the scheme of things particularly education that will  enable all our girls and women realise their potentials.

In a goodwill message, Bhanu Pathak, Chief, UNICEF Field Office, Bauchi State, pledged that UNICEF would continue to support  states and government of Nigeria  and other stakeholders to increase access to education for every Nigerian child.

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

EDUCATION North

Experts discuss girl-child education in North

— 10th April 2018

Paul Orude, Bauchi No fewer than 100 members of the High Level Women Advocates (HILWA) from northern states have converged on Bauchi for a five-day National Capacity Development Workshop in a bid to put girl child-education in the region in the front burner. Speaking at the opening ceremony held at the Banquet Hall, Government House,…

  • Rivers

    GDI mobilises Rivers indigenes in Diaspora for Wike’s re-election

    — 10th April 2018

    Grassroots Development Initiatives (GDI) has urged Rivers State indigenes in Diaspora to come home en masse and participate in the 2019 general election in order to vote for the continuation of the progressive and all-inclusive administration of Governor Nyesom Wike. GDI convener, Pastor Egba Egba, during a meeting of Nigerians in Diaspora at Kempton Park,…

  • Dickson

    No going back in blocking financial leakages –Dickson

    — 10th April 2018

    • 500 renounce cultism in Bayelsa Job Osazuwa; Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has vowed not go back in ensuring all financial leakages in the public service are blocked. He said despite the criticisms by some persons with vested interest, he will keep doing the right thing in the interest of the…

  • Police

    Police arraign 28 suspects over Benue herdsmen’s killing

    — 10th April 2018

    Benue State Police Command has arraigned 28 persons allegedly involved in the killing of 10 herdsmen in the state. The herders were among the passengers attacked by hoodlums on Saturday near Yelwata village, along Lafia-Makurdi Highway in Guma Local Government Area of the state. Counsel to the defendants, Mr Tijani Ahmed, confirmed in an interview with…

  • Buhari

    Buhari has constitutional right to seek re-election –Aremu

    — 10th April 2018

    Noah Ebije, Kaduna; Romanus Ugwu, Abuja General Secretary of Textile Workers Union and National Executive Council member of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Issa Aremu, has said  President Muhammadu Buhari has the constitutional right to seek re-election. “The reported announcement by President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to seek re-election in 2019 is largely a constitutional…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share