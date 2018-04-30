The Sun News
Expert laments high rate of stroke, brain injury diseases in Nigeria

— 30th April 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A public health expert, Shola Kogbodoku, has lamented the increasing number of brain diseases and stroke patients most especially among the aged in the country, describing it as “high amount.” 

Kogbodoku stated this, at the weekend, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital,  during the  commissioning of a rehabilitation centre to cater for victims of stroke and brain injury.

He described the ailments as hidden disabilities which were killing Nigerians and called for government’s intervention in order to stop the ugly trend.

According to her, government’s intervention would go a long way in addressing the situation.

“Brain injuries and stroke are hidden disabilities and the amount of patients is high in the country, a situation which government must intervene and support this centre which is first of its kind in the country in order to reduce its havoc”, she said.

She noted that the aim of the centre was to bring positive change to the lives of people affected by stroke and brain injuries, saying “We will achieve this by assisting such people to rebuild their confidence and skills to them to achieve the best quality of life, irrespective of their challenging circumstances”.

Kogbodoku, however, said the Centre would strive to heighten communication and awareness about stroke and brain injury throughout the country in order to shed light on “this devastating and hidden disability.”

She equally said that the rehabilitation centre was  ready to  collaborate with other professionals, families and friends of the patients in order to achieve its objectives in rehabilitating the victims.

 

 

