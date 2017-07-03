Expert bemoans poor funding of scientific research in Nigeria

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Unless there was increased funding and provision of the right infrastructure for scientific researches, Nigeria would continue to witness a slow scientific and technology breakthrough.

A scientist and ambassador of Next Einstein Forum (NEF), Dr. Olatubosun Sojinu, made this known at the 2017 Africa Science Week, held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, OOPL, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Sojinu expressed disappointment in the country for paying little attention to the development of science, which according to him, has put the nation behind other African countries like South Africa and Kenya, with respect to scientific research and its application for national development.

He said the week was organised to create a platform for scientific innovators and inventors in secondary schools and tertiary institutions in the Southwest, to showcase their works to the world with the view of bringing in entrepreneurs and industrialists to assist them.

“The objective is to showcase African science and impact of African scientists to the global community. It is erroneously believed that no science is happening in Africa. It is believed that Africa is a consumption continent where nothing happens. But we are trying to let the world know that Africa has some level of science. Africans are some of the best innovators you can think of.

“The government’s commitment to science is the same level of commitment we have seen in all facets of life. The commitment has not been there so to say.

“There is strong correlation between GDP’s growth and research output. China and other countries, the way they turn out research is a function of how their GDP grows. It is research that you bring to the table and turn it to product. That is what research does. If we don’t do research, we will keep on consuming. We don’t have that understanding that a lot of money needs to be pushed into research”. He stated.

He, however, lamented the poor turn out of participants saying about fifty higher institutions were invited but only three showed up.

Sojinu, who is also a Chemistry lecturer at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, however, tasked the government on the need to appoint right personnel into research institutes and encourage research for specific areas in order for the country to make progress in science saying “we should also copy other African countries that are good examples of how science education has helped develop their lands”.

“As am talking to you, we have what is called post-doctoral research grant in Kenya. No matter how small it is, they have it. South Africa has a lot of grants. I am a beneficiary, I have been there.

“My recommendation is simple. There are so many models that are working. National Research Fund (NRF) is there in South Africa and it is working. Canada has three different research bodies for humanities, science and health.

“But in Nigeria, what we have is TETFUND. That is where they lump up all the money and a whole lot is happening there. You have to unbundle that body. Make it specific. Let there be one for purely humanities. They are going to manage the grants in that particular area of research and administer it judiciously. By that you can actually track it than everybody coming to one body to get funded. It is not working that way”.