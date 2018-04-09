The Sun News
Expect more looters' list –Minister
9th April 2018 - Wike accuses FG of frame-up plot
8th April 2018 - Oshiomhole: FG should have been more ruthless with treasury looters
8th April 2018 - We’ve eliminated upland, riverine dichotomy – Wike
8th April 2018 - CBN, banks plan N60 billion stimulus to boost economy
8th April 2018 - No peace until FG delists IPOB as terror group – Prof Nwabueze
8th April 2018 - Enugu town union assures community on peace, unity, security
8th April 2018 - Those behind Offa killings won’t escape justice – FG
8th April 2018 - Pollution: Community threatens showdown with NNPC subsidiaries
8th April 2018 - Plateau community accuse Fulani herdsmen of destroying primary school, seizing land
looters

Expect more looters’ list –Minister

— 9th April 2018

Minister of Information and Communications, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said “very soon,” another list of looters would be released by the Federal Government and stressed that no amount of ‘’intimidation from any side’’ will stop the new list.

Mohammed disclosed this to newsmen in Ilorin, Kwara State, on the sidelines of a condolence visit to Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, after the Offa armed robbery killings.

Speaking on the release of a new alleged looters lists, Mohammed said the new list will shock Nigerians.

“We are not going to ask anybody not to go to court, but, what we are telling them is that they should re-examine themselves because when the government came out with its list, it was confident of the evidence its has.

“No government worth its salt would be challenged and would not come out to prove that what its saying is correct.

“When it comes to evidence, it is for the courts to decide, but, we want to make it clear that no amount of intimidation from any side will prevent government from releasing the next batch of looters lists and what you have seen, so far, is a tip of the iceberg when the list comes out.

“You will see that many people that Nigerians did not suspect partook in the national looting.”

Mohammed also explained that the release of the looters’ list, by the federal government, should be understood from its content, in that Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, was challenged when he said that a few days to the handover of former President Goodluck Jonathan, to the new government, about N100 billion was shared by the members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said, “Interstingly, we have people saying that they are going to court, you see courts are for the accused and the accuser, courts are for the rich and the poor,courts are for the government and the governed. So anybody that says that he’s going to court, that shouldn’t frighten anybody,” he said.

