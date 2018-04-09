Expect more looters’ list –Minister

Minister of Information and Communications, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said “very soon,” another list of looters would be released by the Federal Government and stressed that no amount of ‘’intimidation from any side’’ will stop the new list.

Mohammed disclosed this to newsmen in Ilorin, Kwara State, on the sidelines of a condolence visit to Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, after the Offa armed robbery killings.

Speaking on the release of a new alleged looters lists, Mohammed said the new list will shock Nigerians.

“We are not going to ask anybody not to go to court, but, what we are telling them is that they should re-examine themselves because when the government came out with its list, it was confident of the evidence its has.

“No government worth its salt would be challenged and would not come out to prove that what its saying is correct.

“When it comes to evidence, it is for the courts to decide, but, we want to make it clear that no amount of intimidation from any side will prevent government from releasing the next batch of looters lists and what you have seen, so far, is a tip of the iceberg when the list comes out.

“You will see that many people that Nigerians did not suspect partook in the national looting.”

Mohammed also explained that the release of the looters’ list, by the federal government, should be understood from its content, in that Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, was challenged when he said that a few days to the handover of former President Goodluck Jonathan, to the new government, about N100 billion was shared by the members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said, “Interstingly, we have people saying that they are going to court, you see courts are for the accused and the accuser, courts are for the rich and the poor,courts are for the government and the governed. So anybody that says that he’s going to court, that shouldn’t frighten anybody,” he said.