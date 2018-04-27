Expect higher returns on Royal Residence Estate –Obika Realtors urge subscribers

Messrs Obika Realtors Ltd, has assured subscribers of its Royal Residence Estate, that they will enjoy good earnings on their investment within the next 24 months. The realtors said the estate located on the Lekki-Epe corridor of Lagos has a lot of benefits waiting for the subscribers.

Obika Realtors also urged prospective investors in the middle class, who desire to own property at an affordable rate, to take advantage of the real estate stride taking place in a fast-growing area like Ibeju-Lekki that is housing the largest development in Lagos in recent times.

Managing Director, Obika Realtors, Mrs. Ekamma Ufot, made these remarks while carrying out the second physical allocation exercise to some of the allottees of Royal Residence Estate at the site in Eluju Town, Ibeju-Lekki Local Government, in company with the company’s Chairman, Mr. Paul Obi.

According to her, the title documents presented at the event included Deeds of Assignment, which give the subscribers full ownership of the plots paid for, and other related documents the allottees would need at the town planning office in the course of developing the property.

The developer received commendation from the subscribers after they saw the high class infrastructure that had been put in place to aid decent living in the estate, few months after it was launched.

Mrs. Ufot listed some of the facilities already inaugurated in the estate as the inner roads into the well-mapped-out plots, perimeter fencing of the 10 acre land, grading of the main link road to the estate from the Lekki-Epe expressway, magnificent gate house and site office to provide ancillary services to allottees in the process of their property development.

She said the estate, which first phase development covers 54 plots with over 80 per cent already paid for, would have very fast level of financial appreciation in view of its excellent location and the peculiarity of being free from any interference from local inhabitants of the area, popularly referred to as Omoniles.

The Managing Director noted that even the locals have been of good assistance to them in their ongoing operations on site and to some allottees who have indicated interest in commencing development on their plots.

According to her, security of lives and property in the course of the development is of utmost priority to the company, as there are plans for 24/7 security cover in the estate as part of the services to allottees of the scheme.

Mrs. Ufot briefed the subscribers on the advantages of what she described as “the good neighbours of the estate”, including the Lekki Free Trade Zone, Dangote Refinery, Lekki Deep Seaport and new International Airport, among others, stressing that the estate offers close proximity to great developments.

Reflecting on the past few months when the estate was launched, she expressed optimism about the project, stressing that the company was on the verge of embarking on the second phase of the scheme, stating, “we are upbeat on the project and assurances of keen interest on the scheme is spurring us to move to the next three phases.”