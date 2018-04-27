The Sun News
Latest
27th April 2018 - Expect higher returns on Royal Residence Estate –Obika Realtors urge subscribers
27th April 2018 - NNPC invested N100bn in real estate to reduce deficits –Latford
27th April 2018 - Ali Sheriff’s defection: Like Jonathan, like Buhari
27th April 2018 - Kaduna files fresh charges against El-Zakzaky
27th April 2018 - Modu Sheriff leads supporters to APC
27th April 2018 - FG advocates private sector investment to tackle malaria
27th April 2018 - NBBF, Total seal N60m sponsorship deal
27th April 2018 - Mikel tasks Conte on Victor Moses’ role
27th April 2018 - Ebuehi resumes full training
27th April 2018 - Tinubu receives autographed gloves of Anthony Joshua
Home / Business / Expect higher returns on Royal Residence Estate –Obika Realtors urge subscribers

Expect higher returns on Royal Residence Estate –Obika Realtors urge subscribers

— 27th April 2018

Messrs Obika Realtors Ltd, has assured subscribers of its Royal Residence Estate, that they will enjoy good earnings on their investment within the next 24 months. The realtors said the estate located on the Lekki-Epe corridor of Lagos has a lot of benefits waiting for the subscribers.

Obika Realtors also urged prospective investors in the middle class, who desire to own property at an affordable rate, to take advantage of the real estate stride taking place in a fast-growing area like Ibeju-Lekki that is housing the largest development in Lagos in recent times.

Managing Director, Obika Realtors, Mrs. Ekamma Ufot, made these remarks while carrying out the second physical allocation exercise to some of the allottees of Royal Residence Estate at the site in Eluju Town, Ibeju-Lekki Local Government, in company with the company’s Chairman, Mr. Paul Obi.

According to her, the title documents presented at the event included Deeds of Assignment, which give the subscribers full ownership of the plots paid for, and other related documents the allottees would need at the town planning office in the course of developing the property.  

The developer received commendation from the subscribers after they saw the high class infrastructure that had been put in place to aid decent living in the estate, few months after it was launched.   

Mrs. Ufot listed some of the facilities already inaugurated in the estate as the inner roads into the well-mapped-out plots, perimeter fencing of the 10 acre land, grading of the main link road to the estate from the Lekki-Epe expressway, magnificent gate house and site office to provide ancillary services to allottees in the process of their property development.

She said the estate, which first phase development covers 54 plots with over 80 per cent already paid for, would have very fast level of financial appreciation in view of its excellent location and the peculiarity of being free from any interference from local inhabitants of the area, popularly referred to as Omoniles.

The Managing Director noted that even the locals have been of good assistance to them in their ongoing operations on site and to some allottees who have indicated interest in commencing development on their plots.

According to her, security of lives and property in the course of the development is of utmost priority to the company, as there are plans for 24/7 security cover in the estate as part of the services to allottees of the scheme.

Mrs. Ufot briefed the subscribers on the advantages of what she described as “the good neighbours of the estate”, including the Lekki Free Trade Zone, Dangote Refinery, Lekki Deep Seaport and new International Airport, among others, stressing that the estate offers close proximity to great developments.

Reflecting on the past few months when the estate was launched, she expressed optimism about the project, stressing that the company was on the verge of embarking on the second phase of the scheme, stating, “we are upbeat on the project and assurances of keen interest on the scheme is spurring us to move to the next three phases.”

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Expect higher returns on Royal Residence Estate –Obika Realtors urge subscribers

— 27th April 2018

Messrs Obika Realtors Ltd, has assured subscribers of its Royal Residence Estate, that they will enjoy good earnings on their investment within the next 24 months. The realtors said the estate located on the Lekki-Epe corridor of Lagos has a lot of benefits waiting for the subscribers. Obika Realtors also urged prospective investors in the…

  • NNPC

    NNPC invested N100bn in real estate to reduce deficits –Latford

    — 27th April 2018

    Maduka Nweke The decision of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), to invest a whooping sum of N100 billions in real estate will go a long way in reducing housing deficits in the country. Speaking on the huge investment, Mr. Johnson Latford, an independent real estate marketer said that with Nigeria’s current population at 198 million…

  • Sheriff

    Ali Sheriff’s defection: Like Jonathan, like Buhari

    — 27th April 2018

    Ismail Omipidan “Mr. President, hold me responsible if Borno is not delivered to the PDP when a free and fair election is held.” Those were the words of former Borno governor and former factional chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ali Sheriff, in January 2015, barely two months to the presidential contest of…

  • Kaduna files fresh charges against El-Zakzaky

    — 27th April 2018

    Kaduna State Government has charged Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), to a High Court in the state. El-Zakzaky was arrested in December 2015, after his followers and some soldiers clashed in Zaria, Kaduna state. Over 300 people were said to have been killed as a result of the clash….

  • Modu Sheriff leads supporters to APC

    — 27th April 2018

    •Oyegun welcomes defectors, insists on ward registration     •Party shifts May 14 convention Romanus Ugwu, Abuja; with agency report Former  national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ali Modu Sheriff formally collapsed his political structure into the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday. Led by Sheriff’s former vice chairman, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, defectors…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share