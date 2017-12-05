Expect govs, NASS members exodus over Atiku APC exit -Comrade Frank

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has warned that exodus will soon hit the ruling party from party members joining the former vice president Atiku Abubakar soon.

Comrade Frank argued that the failure of national leadership of APC will necessitate possible defection from the APC governors and National Assembly members from the ruling party very soon.

A statement he signed Tuesday in Abuja noted that he had warned and even predicted the recent development in APC, and that “the beneficiaries of fragrance disregard to the constitution of the party, impunity and silence of some leaders are responsible for the misfortune befalling the APC.”

“Nigerians,” according to Frank, “should note one very interesting thing in the politics of Nigeria today. In the past, it used to be people decamping or leaving the party that lost election or that is in opposition to the party that is ruling.

“But here we are today, people are moving from the ruling party to the party in opposition. It is saddening but interesting the way politics is played out in Nigeria because here we are, people leaving the comfort zone of government and the corridors of power to the opposition party should signal danger to those leading the ruling party,” he said.

The APC chieftain further noted that the display of arrogance by some party leaders like yje governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-rufai, thinking that some people are not important will further bring misfortune to APC.

According to him; “It is high time APC realised that politics is about number, every youth, man or woman is important. The kind of arrogance going on in the party led some of us out of PDP in those days but we have now realized that it is even worse in APC.

“Though its already getting late, however if this impunity is not tackled between now and early next year, APC may witness the mother of all defections to opposition parties.

“As for me, I am still a member of APC because I believe I have worked hard to bring about the ruling party as a young man, but if the impunity does not stop, I will be left with no option.

“Not only me but some governors, members of the National Assembly and other known party leaders across the country have to decide their political future elsewhere,” he said.

While warning the APC to watch its back for the future, Frank argued that the lack of internal democracy, disregard for party constitution, irregular meeting, inability to conduct convention, no Board of Trustee and arrogance of party leadership will bring about the impending doom.

“Nigerians will remember that I predicted what is happening and I’m still saying that if this party continues in this direction an end will come to it so soon. Though the truth is bitter, I will continue to sacrifice myself in speaking the truth because I know I’m speaking the minds of a lot of members who can’t speak out,” he said.