Tosin Ajirire

He is not only famous in his country, Mexico; he is equally recognised in Nigeria where Mexican telenovelas are popular especially among women.

Alberto Agnesi, who plays Marcelo Doriga in Telemundo’s Woman of Steel season 3, was in Lagos recently. He came on a talent visit with Carmen Aub, an equally talented telenovela actress, and both fielded questions from select journalists.

In this chat, Agnesi talks about his experience in Nigeria. He also reveals what to expect from him in the new season of Woman of Steel. Enjoy it.

Is this your first time in Nigeria?

It is my first time. We went to Lekki Reserves; we really enjoyed the trip, particularly the bridge. I like it a lot; I love nature and that is a real piece of art of nature.

What should we expect from the third season of Woman of Steel?

It’s a spin-off. There will be blood, revenge. The second season which saw the end of Teca and Sara left so many of the actors in shock, now we don’t have them and the story goes on, they will be remembered. But there is new conflict with them even if they are dead. It’s a weird feeling but I think it’s the genius of the writers because we were afraid of what will happen without these characters. They also introduced new characters, which the audience will love and also hate. About my character, Marcelo Doriga, he falls in love again with another woman. He keeps his loyalty to the family. That’s what I love about this character. His loyalty. That is something as a person I really admire because I think loyalty is what really makes us a man or a woman. That’s a great virtue.

Most of the recurring themes in telenovelas include gang rivalry, women trafficking and drug trafficking etc. How prevalent are these issues in your country?

In Mexico, my country, we are not having a great time with drug lords. We have a record of casualties. We are making (TV) series to make profit but that is not the way I see it. There is reality, there is fiction and we are the mirrors to reflect the reality. We don’t have to do things to entertain people, to get out to watch. They decide if they want to watch our series or movies that talk about realities and get sad or get people to take action. Or they can decide to watch comedy and entertain themselves. It is up to them. I think we all have the capacity to watch what we want. I don’t think it’s a bad idea to do a fiction about a delicate theme. It is the responsibility of the government to do what is right. We just entertain. It is really difficult to do a film that will bring back painful memories of lost sons, wives and daughters.

What are the lessons viewers will get from season 3 of Woman of Steel?

They kept this season packed with lots of loyalty. The action is going to get out. The main theme is not about the drug dealers, it’s how Mexicans want to make their dreams come true in other countries. We don’t have lots of works, so people move to other countries to get better roles. Now in reality, they are building a wall, we play with that but our neighbours offer something better than our country, that’s the main theme.

Did you have an idea that Telemundo is this popular in Nigeria?

No. It is very surprising.

So, what was your reaction?

When we were in the plane, reading comments on Instagram and Twitter, some didn’t believe we were coming to Lagos, they say it’s fake. Others were excited to meet us because I gave out the date we will meet with the fans. It was the only chance we had to meet with our fans. It is very amazing. It is quite a distance; you can match with these people. There is no possibility at all to compare the chance to know each other.

Who is your least favourite character of the show?

I love Sara, Elgayor. There is this Colombian girl that I love working with. She talks all the time. When we are working together, she keeps talking and I’m just waiting for her to shut up so I can say my lines. She is a great actress.

What is it about Sara that attracted your character?

I will tell you something about my character that you guys probably don’t know. I kept her daughter because I don’t want her to be in my business and put her in danger. I understand a lot of things about Doriga through that. When I talk about Sara, I see her as someone who wants to do what I did, help Salvador. In the second season, I was able to give Salvador things that his mother couldn’t do for him – getting him into the States, a new life, a new passport, and a new identity. That was my gift to Sara. I couldn’t do it because things changed with Salvador. I think that’s the empathy the director has with Sara that makes me love her. She is a great mother, she wants the best for her kid but she is into the business. She is full of shit.

Why do you think Woman of Steel is so popular?

Really, I don’t know. It is a success because I think they talk about these problems; about the immigrants who travel to the States in search of dreams, they call them dreamers. But even in this country, they don’t have same problems but they like the show. I don’t know why. Maybe because the characters are very real, not good or bad, they are just happy people.

Why are your soap operas so popular?

I started my career in Televisa. They were the kings of soap opera for a long time. There are a lot of phases. We make television (series) for people that don’t see television (series), they just hear about it. They give memorable names and there is also the dream factor. They make dreams come true, all the dreams especially the woman’s dreams. A poor girl meets the handsome guy who has money. It is really aspirational. Maybe that’s the key to the success.

What do you know about the Nigerian film industry?

I was recently talking to your partners and I didn’t know you have such a huge industry. I want to do things here because I really love your country. I have been here for four days, but I can tell you, you guys have a lot in common with Mexico. You are happy, you have problems in politics but you are still happy. The same thing with Mexico, we have corruption, we live in danger every day, yet we are happy. You guys are the same, trying to do good for the people.

How tasking is it to play the FBI Agent?

I get physically prepared. They give us lessons with guns. I never shoot people with AK47, but I got to do that with rubber bullets. In the fourth season, I was with this high adrenaline, and there was this narcos, hitting this rancho, and I started shooting at the people, then I was hit by a rock. And the director was like ‘great shoot! Let’s do another’, and I couldn’t get up. I was hospitalised for three days but it was amazing. When I was a kid, I used to play a game called ‘cops and thieves’, and now I am doing same thing, I’m getting paid for something they call work but I don’t call it that way. If you find something that makes you happy, you don’t have to work again.