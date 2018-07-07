Expanding frontiers of Nigerian literature: Kindred spirits on Ikwo’s landscape

“It is also widely perceived that significant literary criticism has receded to circulating mainly within institutionally restricted academic journals or spaces and, therefore, the larger reading society and the writers who should benefit from such critical labour are unaware of such.

“The conference is being proposed to remedy the critical gaps in our literary firmament and to by extension repopularise the critical enterprise in the larger society. This conference is also conceived to focus on new works and young scholars within and outside the academia and one of the major objectives is to divert critical engagement to authors and works who may not be receiving the required critical attention,” he said.

Subsequently, he presented an award to the vice-chancellor and a donation of 200 books on behalf of the association to the university library, hoping that the students would find them very useful. An overwhelmed DVC, who received the donation on behalf of Prof. Nwajiuba, was optimistic that they would be a big boost to its English language programme.

Professor Isidore Diala, in his keynote speech, x-rayed the trajectory of Nigerian literature from the first generation to the present, citing that new writers had been responding to emerging sociopolitical realities like war, Boko Haram insurgency, herdsmen menace, sexuality, among others.

His keynote speech was preceded with Critics/Writers Forum moderated by Dr. John Otu (who described Professor Diala “as a treasure to African literature”) and Prof. G.M.T. Emezuo, featuring the panelists: Professors J.O.J. Nwachukwu-Agbada and Sam Ukala, Dr. Ogaga Okuyade, Ikeogu Oke and Dr. Ismaila Bala.

In his response to the keynote speech, Prof. Nwachukwu-Agbada emphasised that Nigeria had a literary tradition. However, he cautioned against being in a hurry to establish a canon, “Our approach is let the flower flourish. My worry is that we are very ready to accept anything that comes from outside.”

As long as we allow sexual related issues to flood Nigerian literature, he was afraid it would encourage a literary culture of “anything goes”. He asserted, therefore, that “we should stick to our interest on what literature is. We may appear conservative, but that’s what literature is. We shouldn’t be promoting some things our laws are against.”

For Professor Sam Ukala, authentic African literary canon was one based on research on African artistic heritage. If what you are writing doesn’t originate from our history and culture, the 2014 winner of the LNG Nigeria Prize for Literature said it meant a digression. “African canon must be rooted in African artistic heritage; the style must be African,” he noted.

Dr. Ogaga Okuyade was dissatisfied that Nigerian writers writing from abroad no longer considered audience. As a result of the importance attached to winning western prizes, he said this set of writers only “writes what will interest the west”. Hence, he cautioned that writers “should be mindful of western prizes”.

He also scrutinised what he called “politics of blurbing” in Nigerian literature whereby the blurb is more expressive than the work itself. Unfortunately, he said the standard being used to measure Nigerian writing these days seemed to be Chiamamanda Adichie, Helon Habila, Chris Abani and Sefi Atta, and if you weren’t any of the aforementioned, it tended to suggest you were not writing.

Lending his voice to the discussion on the canon, Ikeogu Oke said we should draw a line on what we accept, especially from alien sources. This is because “these prizes are not meant to benefit them (writers) but those who give them the prizes”. He cautioned against young Nigerian writers being anxious for prizes with questionable implications.

Prof. Joe Ushie suggested that we should, rather, be canonising ourselves. The gem of African literature should be derived from African sources, he added. For instance, “We have our African science fiction based not on western culture. We don’t need to go to the west to get it.”

Professor Egya Sule lamented that “we show an emasculated tradition of our writing, and we don’t key into a conversation. He echoed, “As scholars, we need to look at each work for its styles and weaknesses. There is so much we are not bringing on board.” A young writer, Obinna Udenwe, remarked that the world was growing so fast and things were changing, too. He lamented that old scholars were still marooned in the writings of the Achebe and the Soyinkas, lamenting that “the reason NLNG Prize for Literature has not grown is because it is still managed by old professors.” He suggested that young scholars and writers should be included in the judging panels of literary prizes in the country.