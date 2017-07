By Edherigho Efemena

Hoop earrings are circular and very similar to a ring. They are an easy way to add a trendy vibe to your dressing and are timeless and essential for every girl. Hoop earrings are the perfect mix of flash and class. They are very much in vogue now and available in a variety of lengths, sizes and designs.

I know your first reaction to these gigantic hoops was “How are their earlobes holding up?” But beauty is pain and slayers hate to miss even a minute of a trend.

A great piece of jewelry can really make or break an ensemble and with hoop earrings still taking the fashion world by storm, adorning your ears is possibly the easiest way to go.