Abidoye Lent

Exhibit lesson of alms giving, prayer, righteousness in Lenten period – Clergy

— 29th March 2018

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Christians in the country have been advised to allow the lessons of arms-giving, prayer and righteousness as exhibited during the Lenten period continue to resonate in their lives.

Spiritual Father and Chairman of Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide, His Grace Most Reverend Prophet Dr. Samuel Adefila Abidoye made the call, on Thursday, in a statement issued at the Church International Headquarters, Galilee Land Orile-Igbon, Oyo State, to congratulate Christians on the completion of the Lenten period.

Prophet Abidoye charged Christians and Nigerians as a whole not to be despaired by the socio-economic challenges in the country, rather remain hopeful and prayerful towards achieving a better country.

The Spiritual Father noted that rather than continue to complain about the myriad of challenges in the country, Nigerians should effect the change they want by collecting their Permanent Voters Card PVC to give the right to exercise their franchise come 2019 General elections.

Prophet Abidoye nevertheless commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the recent release of the abducted Dapchi School girls, with a charge to him to ensure the quick release of Leah Sharibu, the only girl left still in the enclaves of the insurgents.

He also advised the President and the nation’s security agencies to do all that is possible to restore peace and order in the terror ridden regions, and the country as a whole to douse the fears of Nigerians about a possible anarchy in the country.

The Spiritual Father also called for immediate actions from the executive arm and the National Assembly to ensure the passage of the 2018 budget to further reflate the economy and impact positively on Nigerians.

