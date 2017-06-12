The Sun News
Executive Orders: Dana Air lauds swift implementation by aviation parastatals

— 12th June 2017

Dana Air has applauded the various  aviation agencies and parastatals in Nigeria for the commitment and swiftness with which they moved to implement the Executive Orders recently signed by Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.
The Group Managing Director of Dana Air, Mr Jacky Hathiramani, who made this known during a chat with newsmen in Lagos, described the Executive Orders as a welcome development that also underscores President Muhammedu Buhari’s commitment towards creating a favourable environment for businesses, particularly local businesses to thrive, and promoting made in Nigeria goods and services.
“Apart from the fact that aviation industry is critical to the economy of our nation, I believe that the executive order will take away unnecessary bureaucracies at the airport, provide solutions to a lot of anomalies in the system and open a vista of opportunity not just in the aviation industry but all sectors of the economy,’’ said Hathiramani.
“We also need to commend our aviation agencies for the swift reaction in carrying out the order. Aviation is a key sector like I said earlier and the progress and commitment shown so far by our agencies are exemplary. What is now left is for us to see how these changes will have a positive impact on the operations of domestic airlines in the country,’’ he added.
He said Dana Air remained committed to the continuous offering of the best of services to Nigeria’s flying public if it equally gets the necessary support from the aviation agencies and parastatals in tackling the multiple challenges that airlines are grappling with in the country.
“We hope that the same swiftness will be channeled in this regard. At Dana Air, we believe only quality can guarantee the chances of our locally manufactured products and services and we will continue to offer the best of customer- friendly products and services as we have always done.’’



