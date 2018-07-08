Executive Order: Knocks, Kudos for Buhari

“The reality today is that if anyone is accused of crime under the EFCC and ICPC Acts, his property can only suffer what we call interim forfeiture pending the time he is convicted. That will suffice, so I don’t understand the purpose of this Executive Order. Is it trying to replace the enactment of substantive laws by the legislature? Is it trying to aid the ones already in existence by making ancillary provisions for them? So, we need to understand the context under which the Executive Order was made. Laws are laws; executive orders are executive orders; constitutional rights are constitutional rights. Now, the position of the law is that constitutional rights cannot be taken away by any law let alone executive order. In the ranking of laws, the constitution is number one, National Assembly Act is number two; executive order is not legislative order. So, for whatever it is, it cannot rank over legislative acts. An Executive Order cannot run superior to the enactment of an act. It cannot also run contrary to a constitutional right,” he said.

Speaking in the same vein, lawyer and human rights activist, Malachy Ugwumadu, said there is enough legal legislations and procedure to deal with cases of corruption in the country, warning that the Executive Order could be abused.

He said: “I recognise and acknowledge that a major plank of this administration is the fight against corruption. Indeed, they rose to power on the crest of their avowal to tackle corruption head on. Pursuant to that, the president has taken proactive steps, including issuing Executive Orders. But the government must critically remain circumspect in adopting such an approach if we are determined to practice constitutional democracy. I make my point clear by saying that there is enough legal legislation and procedure to deal with what the president has come out with as Executive Order.

“First and foremost, the concept of an Executive Order, if abused, amounts to serious usurpation

of the legislative powers of the National Assembly. Now, there is the Interim Forfeiture Act, by which you can immediately arrest and forfeit temporarily assets that are suspected to be proceeds of a crime pending the determination of a matter. So, an executive order, which in a sense encroaches on the legislative powers of the parliament and also expands the executive powers of the government to include legislative powers, creates a form of diarchy that obtains only in military regimes.