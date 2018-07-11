Executive Order: FG, opposition trade tackles

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

What is the objective of the Executive Order number 6 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari last week? Is it to boost the war against corruption or stifle the opposition ahead of the 2019 general election?

While the government says the move is intended to retool its anti-corruption battle, members of the opposition think otherwise.

The Executive Order number 6, entitled “Preservation of Assets Connected with Serious Corruption and other Related Offences,” according to the government is intended to empower the government to seize any assets suspected to be proceeds of corruption, while the owners of such property are been investigated or tried for corruption.

According to President Buhari, the Executive Order is aimed at restricting “dealings in suspicious assets subject to investigation or inquiry bordering on corruption in order to preserve such assets from dissipation, and to deprive alleged criminals of the proceeds of their illicit activities which can otherwise be employed to allure, pervert and/or intimidate the investigative and judicial processes or for acts of terrorism, financing of terrorism, kidnapping, sponsorship of ethnic or religious violence, economic sabotage and cases of economic and financial crimes, including acts contributing to the economic adversity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and against the overall interest of justice and the welfare of the Nigerian state.”

The President, who spoke after signing of the new executive order, in Abuja last week said it has become imperative to adopt new measures in the fight against corruption in the country, adding that “it thus become necessary to re-kit and re-tool our arsenal to be able to effectively tackle corruption’s perilous counter-attack against the Nigerian state.

“Accordingly, the Federal Government of Nigeria has declared a national emergency to deal with that crisis. In this regard, the Federal Government of Nigeria in line with its anti-corruption strategy seeks to ensure that the ends of justice is not defeated or compromised by persons involved in a case or complaint of corruption.”

However, the signing of the new Executive Order has been trailed by so much controversy, with a lot of stakeholders questioning its legality and the real motives behind the action.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)has questioned the legality of the President’s action. In its immediate reaction to the signing of the Executive Order 6, the PDP said President Buhari’s action amounts to a usurpation of the powers of the legislature and the judiciary, noting that it signal a descent to fascism in the country, noting that it is a violation of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party contended that the “Nigerian constitution does not, under any section, confer such fascist powers on the president under our democracy and there can be no legitimate latitude of interpretation placed on sections 5 and 15 (5) of the 1999 Constitution cited as justifications for this draconian executive order, that can excuse it.

“President Buhari’s unilateral Executive Order is a travesty of justice and rule of law, as it vehemently seeks to hijack and usurp the powers of both the legislature and the courts and vest it on himself so that he can use same at will, as a political instrument, to haunt, traumatise, harass and victimise perceived political opponents.

“In order words, Mr. President wants to change our democratic governance to a military regime, in line with his lamentation, two days ago, that the fight against corruption will be better under a military regime than under a democracy.”