Executive Order 6: Buhari deserves kudos, not knocks, says Uzodinma

— 10th July 2018

Chairman of Southern Senators Forum, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, has said President Muhammadu Buhari deserves kudos, instead of not knocks, for signing Executive Order 6, which is targeted at attacking the root of corruption in the country.

In a statement in Abuja, yesterday, Uzodinma said critics of the order have not taken time to study it and realise that it would not infringe on the rights of citizens, since it is only aimed at preventing the use of assets connected with corruption.

Uzodinma, who said the measure will go a long way in sanitising the polity, added that  the executive order is in good faith and does not infringe on the legitimate rights of a citizen.

“A typical example is a case of a public officer who, before assuming office, declared his assets as required by law, but who, in the course of service, acquires new properties outside what he had before assuming office, without legitimate explanation of the source of wealth. Such property acquired in office should be seen to be connected with corruption and the owner should be prevented from using them until he proves otherwise,” the senator said.

Uzodinma said the executive order only stops those who can not back up their assets with legitimate source of income from using such assets on grounds of being connected with corruptions.

“I think we must get something clear here. The president explained that the government is declaring a national emergency on corruption, to deal with an endemic problem that is threatening development and even unity. 

“I think we all need to support him because we know that, wittingly or unwittingly, we have allowed less than five per cent of Nigerians to hijack our public wealth through corrupt practices. 

“This measure will stop them in their tracks and restore sanity; so, we should applaud the president for his courage.”

