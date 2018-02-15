The Sun News
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: JAMB's missing N36 million "mystery snake" affair

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: JAMB’s missing N36 million “mystery snake” affair

— 15th February 2018

Toks David, Lagos

The Daily Sun has obtained exclusive video of an incident first reported on Saturday, February 10 in the Saturday Sun, where a sales clerk, Philomina Chieshe, in the Makurdi office of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), told Board auditors that a “mystery snake” had “swallowed” N36 million ($100,000) in cash revenues from the sale of admissions scratch cards over the course of several years.

Watch the video below:

And although Ms. Chieshe later denied the report in a subsequent statement to CNN, saying “I did not say any money was swallowed by a snake. Nobody questioned me about that case,” Daily Sun now has proof of her earlier statements, as provided to us by an anonymous insider.

The scandal puts a spotlight on large-scale financial fraud within the examination body, a state of affairs that registrar Prof. Ishaq Oloyede (who appears in the video questioning Ms. Chieshe) and his team of auditors had been investigating across the country when they were confronted with the bizarre Makurdi case.

It must be noted that the sales clerk in question points to another JAMB personnel, account staff Joan Asen, as having “spiritually” stolen the monies she had been depositing in the cash vault of the account office.

The resulting scandal has caused such outrage among Nigerians, that social media took to mocking what many are now calling the “mystery snake” affair with memes and trolling, that even Kaduna Senator Shehu Sani and the EFCC Twitter account got in on the act.

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Prosecution accuses Evans lawyer of plot to thwart trial

— 15th February 2018

Lukman Olabiyi Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Ms. Titilayo Shitta-Bey is accusing counsel to suspected kidnap kingpin Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike (aka Evans) of trying to frustrate the speedy trial of the accused.  Shitta-Bey made the submission while responding to a fresh application filed by Evans’ counsel, Olukoya Ogungbeje, asking that the court quash the charges against…

  • Buhari in Katsina, en route to Daura

    — 15th February 2018

    Agaju Madugba, Katsina President Muhammadu Buhari arrived Katsina on Thursday evening in a fleet of three presidential jets and two presidential helicopters. Buhari was en route to his Daura hometown on a private visit over the recent demise of two of his nieces. The Nigerian Air Force presidential jet conveying the President touched down at the Umaru…

  • Army to immortalise late Solomon Giwa-Amu

    — 15th February 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja The Nigerian Army, on Thursday, said it would immortalise the late Brig.-Gen. Solomon Giwa-Amu who died on the 18 February, 2008 for his selfless service. Commandant, Nigerian Army Resource Center, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche disclosed this, in Abuja, when the Solomon Giwa-Amu Foundation donated books in commemoration of his 10th year Anniversary to…

  • Herdsmen’s threat: A’ Ibom council boss sets up 250-man vigilante group

    — 15th February 2018

    Joe Effiong, Uyo The Nsit Ubium Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State is to set up a 250-man vigilance committee to checkmate any possible infraction from herdsmen or any form of security breach. Chairman of the council, Mr. Udemaobong Bassey, told Daily Sun, on Thursday, that though the council area was one of the…

  • Kaduna APC faction queries el-Rufai, suspends gov’s aides

    — 15th February 2018

    Noah Ebije, Kaduna The Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi-led faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kaduna State chapter, has issued a query and warning letter to Governor Nasir el-Rufai over his alleged anti-party activities in the state. However, in a swift reaction, the Acting Chairman of the el-Rufai-led group of the party, Yahaya Baba Pate, described…

