EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: JAMB’s missing N36 million “mystery snake” affair

Toks David, Lagos

The Daily Sun has obtained exclusive video of an incident first reported on Saturday, February 10 in the Saturday Sun, where a sales clerk, Philomina Chieshe, in the Makurdi office of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), told Board auditors that a “mystery snake” had “swallowed” N36 million ($100,000) in cash revenues from the sale of admissions scratch cards over the course of several years.

Watch the video below:

And although Ms. Chieshe later denied the report in a subsequent statement to CNN, saying “I did not say any money was swallowed by a snake. Nobody questioned me about that case,” Daily Sun now has proof of her earlier statements, as provided to us by an anonymous insider.

The scandal puts a spotlight on large-scale financial fraud within the examination body, a state of affairs that registrar Prof. Ishaq Oloyede (who appears in the video questioning Ms. Chieshe) and his team of auditors had been investigating across the country when they were confronted with the bizarre Makurdi case.

It must be noted that the sales clerk in question points to another JAMB personnel, account staff Joan Asen, as having “spiritually” stolen the monies she had been depositing in the cash vault of the account office.

The resulting scandal has caused such outrage among Nigerians, that social media took to mocking what many are now calling the “mystery snake” affair with memes and trolling, that even Kaduna Senator Shehu Sani and the EFCC Twitter account got in on the act.