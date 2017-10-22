The Sun News
EXCLUSIVE: Liberian George Weah, Yormie Johnson sneak into Nigeria

EXCLUSIVE: Liberian George Weah, Yormie Johnson sneak into Nigeria

— 22nd October 2017
… Visit Prophet T.B Joshua in the Synagogue
Former World footballer of the Year and presidential candidate of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), George Opong Weah and former Liberian warlord and Senator, Yormie Johnson on Wednesday arrived the country.
Their destination was the Synagogue Church of All Nations, (SCOAN), Lagos. The duo were introduced to the worshippers by Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, SCOAN’s General Overseer. Weah spoke briefly at the church.
The former footballer contested the October 10 presidential election on the platform of CDC. That was his second shot at his country’s top seat. About 12 years ago, he had contested against incumbent president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the first woman to be voted head of an African nation. The October 10 election is the first democratic transition in 70 years.
In the  result declared by the National Electoral Commission (NEC), Weah came tops with 596,037 votes representing 38.4 percent of the total valid votes. He was trailed by Mr Joseph Boakai, the current Vice President who contested on the platform of the Unity Party (UP) with 446,716 votes representing 28.8 percent. With the neck-to-neck result, the country’s NEC had called for a run-off between Weah and Boakai for November 7.
The election was contested by a record 20 presidential candidates while the National Assembly seats were contested by 986 candidates. Liberia has 73 House of Representatives seats and 30 senatorial seats. Elections into those seats hold in 2019
Johnson, Former warlord who accompanied Weah was also a presidential candidate in the election on the platform of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction. He scored 127,666 votes representing 8.2 percent of the votes, he trailed the opposition leader, Charles Brumskine of the Liberty Party (LP) who scored 149,495 votes, which is 9.6 percent of the votes. It will be recalled that Johnson was for several years in asylum in Nigeria and during the period, he was a prominent member of the Synagogue church.
In the final results posted by NEC on its website, the electoral body said 1,641,922 votes were cast on October 10, representing 75.1 percent of voters turnout. 2,183,629 voters were registered for the election. According to the electoral body, 1,553,348 votes or 71.1 percent were valid while there were 88, 574 representing 5.4 percent were invalid.
Post Views: 37
1 Comment

  1. Tai Mtn 22nd October 2017 at 10:05 pm
    Reply

    Weah; beware of Nigerian ‘men of god’. Don’t say, your were not warned

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
