Excitement as Smile 360 wins NHEA awards

It was a pleasant and exciting evening recently at the Eko Hotels Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, when the 2018 Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards (NHEA) held at the venue. Smile 360, a leading dental and orthodontic clinic, won the award for Dental Service Provider of the Year. It was the fourth consecutive time that Smile 360 would be winning the award.

Described as a dental clinic with the best in terms of equipment and personnel, Smile 360 has Dr. Amy Traore-Shumbusho, who holds a PhD in orthodontics, as managing director.

NHEA is an initiative of Global Health Project and Resources (GHPR), in collaboration with Anadach Group, USA. GHPR is a leading healthcare management and consultancy company in West Africa.

The NHEA is an annual event that celebrates outstanding personalities and organisations that have contributed to the health sector through innovative, efficient and qualitative healthcare service. The award for Smile 360, according to the organisers, was to celebrate the clinic for its outstanding service in the industry.

Traore-Shumbusho came on stage with some of her team members to receive the award. She said: “On behalf of the Smile 360 team, I, Dr. Amy Traore-Shumbusho, would like to use this medium to thank our lovers and supporters for helping us bring the NHEA 2018 Dental Service Provider of the Year award home.

“I can’t aptly express the fulfilment, but I just want you all to know we profoundly appreciate this. This marks our fourth consecutive win, and it says a lot about our efforts and contributions to dentistry in the country.”

Since the event, a number of eminent personalities within and outside the country have also been congratulating the operators of the clinic.

Traore-Shumbusho noted that the clinic’s most important goal was the unwavering effort to change the perception of dentition in Nigeria and Africa at large.

Many people have praised the medical director for sustaining the excellence that the clinic has been noted for. Indeed, many have lauded Traore-Shumbusho, describing her as a round peg in a round hole. After qualifying as a dentist, it was gathered, she decided to specialise in orthodontics, mostly to exhibit her artistic talents. Her office was an alluring space. Its inviting atmosphere, friendly staff and glamorous lounge area easily created a feeling of ease and relaxation.