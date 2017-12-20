The Sun News
Latest
20th December 2017 - Excitement in Onitsha Prisons as Archbishop Okeke marks birthday with inmates
20th December 2017 - Why non-natives hold govt positions in Ebonyi –Akpo-Enika
20th December 2017 - Traders, FCT Administration square off over planned demolition of Utako market
20th December 2017 - Day of honour for Gov Ikpeazu in Abuja
20th December 2017 - Day women accountants plotted survival strategies in Abuja
20th December 2017 - Beyond chants of alua continua!
20th December 2017 - Foreign affairs minister calls for improved pension for retirees
20th December 2017 - Yemeni rebels fire missiles into Saudi Arabia
20th December 2017 - Buhari to clerics: Preach against corruption in mosques
20th December 2017 - Ondo city development: From platitudes to action
Home / oriental news / Excitement in Onitsha Prisons as Archbishop Okeke marks birthday with inmates

Excitement in Onitsha Prisons as Archbishop Okeke marks birthday with inmates

— 20th December 2017

From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

For the inmates of the Onitsha Federal Prisons, Christmas, Easter Sunday and the birthday of the Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha, the Most Rev. Valerian Maduka Okeke, are three special days they earnestly look forward to every year.

Some of the inmates pray that such days come so often since they are three guaranteed days they would be sure of eating good food, getting fresh supply of provisions and at the same time enjoying other recreational activities like dancing and playing football.

The Metropolitan Archbishop of Onitsha, Most Rev Okeke since his Episcopal ordination has made those three days special moments of visiting the inmates to celebrate with them.

Apart from the traditional 8a.m holy Eucharistic celebration with a retinue of priests where the inmates also play special roles as lay readers, choir ministration and prayer of the faithful, the visit is often accompanied with various gift items, including cakes, food and other goodies.

Recently, when the archbishop clocked 64 years, it was another usual visit and the inmates really enjoyed themselves even as they started looking forward to the next visit on Christmas day.

In a homily during the holy mass celebration, the archbishop admonished the inmates to have absolute faith in God, who he said never fails in any situation.

He reminded them that their period of incarceration may be a turning point later in life, pointing out to them that people like Nelson Mandela and Chief Olusegun Obasanjo were once prisoners, but later became presidents of their countries.

Archbishop Okeke also gave examples from the Bible on the essence of having faith without losing hope, noting that Abraham believed he would be father of all nations when God told him so even when he was still childless.

He noted that the Blessed Virgin Mary also accepted the message of Angel Gabriel when she was told that she would conceive and bear a son who would be the saviour of mankind even when she was still a virgin.

He told the inmates that with faith, God would take over their case while those who are languishing inside for what they did not do would still breathe the air of freedom some day.

“Take the period of your stay here as a time of deep introspection, prolonged retreat and reformation for the better and pray that when you come out of this place, you will be a new man.  When you stay here in anger, you can ruin your life but when you accept your fate, God will take over and change your story.

“It is a period of prayer, change and turn around. If you came here out of your misdeeds, take it as a reformation stage. If you didn’t commit anything bad, but you are here, God is planning you for greater things,” he said.

The archbishop who reiterated the commitment of his apostolate to the welfare of the inmates announced that work has reached an advanced stage at the proposed ultra-modern skill acquisition centre under construction for use by the inmates.

He said the project which roofing had been completed would likely be commissioned by Easter Sunday next year, adding that the project was in line with the desire of his apostolate that the inmates would be rehabilitated holistically which include not only physical and spiritual needs, but also being equipped with relevant skills that would make them fit in properly within the society after their freedom from prison.

He said that the centre would afford the inmates the opportunity to learn various handcrafts and technical work repairs while others would study for the General Certificate Examination (GCE), which could qualify them to enroll in the universities.

Governor Willie Obiano who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Joe Asike, on the occasion, while thanking the archbishop for the various positive interventions he has made in the Onitsha Prisons, said that the state government was also working tirelessly to empower the judiciary and also help in decongesting the prisons.

He said more magistrates have been hired in the state to enable the bench perform its duties effectively and reduce the spiraling number of awaiting trial inmates in the prisons.

The Prison Controller in Anambra, Emma Nwakeze in his remarks noted that the efforts of the archbishop to the Onitsha Prisons have gone a long way in complementing government’s efforts with the inmates and officials reaping bountifully from them.

He commended other personalities and organizations that have been assisting them and assured the archbishop that the various items he presented to the inmates would be judiciously distributed.

The Prison Chaplain, Rev Fr. Pius Nwankwo, while appreciating the archbishop said that his prison apostolate has taken a positive contagious effect that other bishops from different dioceses now visit the various prisons located within their domain.

He said the inmates of Onitsha Prisons are the most lucky to have Archbishop Okeke because he had initiated so many changes in the facility which include sinking of borehole for improved water supply to the cells, tiling the cells and provision of other materials which have made it possible for the inmates to enjoy fans and even watch televisions in the cells. 

Dignitaries that attended the birthday celebration included Oseloka Obaze, PDP candidate in the last Anambra guber election, members representing Onitsha 1 and 2 Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Chugbo Enwezor and Edward Ibuzo, among others.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari to clerics: Preach against corruption in mosques

— 20th December 2017

From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta President Muhammadu Buhari has charged Muslim clerics and Islamic religious leaders in the country to preach against the evils of corruption in their mosques. The president equally urged them to pray for the survival of the country, just as they prayed for his recovery when he was sick. Buhari, represented by…

  • Opposition lawmakers stage walkout, as PDP Rep joins APC

    — 20th December 2017

    From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja House of Representatives members  elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) staged a walkout from the plenary yesterday  following the defection of Nnanna Igbokwe to the All Progressives Congress (APC). They were joined by their colleagues elected on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and…

  • Ekiti 2018: Electorate’ll subdue APC, says Fayose’s deputy 

    — 20th December 2017

    From Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, has boasted that the resolute nature of the Ekiti electorate will make it difficult for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig the forthcoming poll in the state. Olusola said the people’s power is mightier than the federal might in any democratic…

  • Obaseki, Orbih trade words over Libya returnees

    — 20th December 2017

    From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin Chairman, Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dan Orbih,  yesterday, accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state of causing the rising number of Edo indigenes seeking greener pastures in Libya. He made the allegation in Benin while x-raying the high level of unemployment among youths of the state….

  • You’re chasing shadows, Mark tells EFCC

    — 20th December 2017

    …Says only God’ll decide 2019 Former Senate President, David Mark, has described accusations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that he purchased his Apo residence illegally as spurious, contrived and baseless. Mark said, yesterday, that the EFCC, or any other agent of government were chasing shadows because the property was duly offered for…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share