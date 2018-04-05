Excitement, fun at Phidel Schools’ inter-house sports competition

The Sun News
5th April 2018

Doris Obinna

It was fun and excitement for students and teachers at the biennial inter-house sports competition of Phidel Group of Schools, Isheri-Olofin, Lagos. The event held recently at the Agege Township Stadium.

The sporting fiesta started on a cheerful note after a beautiful rendition of the National Anthem by the Nigeria Police Band.

The pupils and students of the nursery, primary and college sections of the school, as well as their house masters, gathered at the stadium in different colours, each representing their house.

As part of the opening ceremony, the institution’s college students in their welcome speech greeted their guests in English, Igbo, Yoruba, Hausa and French languages. Their efforts preceded the games oath, which sought to remind the students and officials about the rules of the competition. While the sports prefect took the oath on behalf of the students, the games master stood in for the officials.

All the school’s houses, Daily Sun gathered, were named after their patrons. They included Yellow – Taye Ige, Blue – Funmi Peters, Green – Etim Bassey, and Red – Kayode Olusemire, with the houses’ banners unveiled by their grand patrons.

Just before the sporting events began, the pupils showcased a colourful display of calisthenics, filled with energy and youthful exuberance, to the delight of the spectators, who were generously entertained. The participants conveyed various messages with their banners. Some of the banners read, “Say No to Illicit Use of Drugs” and “Say No To Drug Abuse.” This was followed by a breath-taking presentation by the pupils of the nursery and primary sections.

As activities of the day progressed, the event assumed more of the character of a carnival than a sports fiesta, as more and more colourful displays followed, including a march past. All houses in the primary and college sections and their queens and kings made their entries, each trying to outshine the other.

The sporting event drew other primary schools and college students across the state and their games masters, teachers and other sports enthusiasts.

The atmosphere later turned electric with the presence of the former Super Eagles skipper, Henry Nwosu. While releasing the balloons to signal the opening event, he enjoined the pupils and students of the school to take their studies seriously. He also urged them to be law-abiding and keep to the rules and regulations of the game.

“Sports are good activities added as part of your school curriculum. But there is more to it. If you decide to be active and make a career in any of the sporting events, there is the need for you to first and foremost acquire knowledge. That is, you must take your education seriously. From this point, think of going further in your studies and then pursue your dreams with passion.

“With adequate education, you can be guided and will not make the wrong choice in life,” he said.

The track and field relays generated lots of tension and anxiety among the students and their parents, spectators and other invited schools. The events included the 4×100 metres relay for primary schoolboys and girls, 100, 200, 4×100 metres relay for junior boys and girls; and 200, 4×100 metres relay for senior boys and girls, while invited primary and secondary schools participated in 4×100 metres event.

It was fun when parents – male and female – took to the turf to run their own race and test their physical fitness and health status. Male and female staff of the school also participated in their own racing events.

Winners were given trophies, medals, and other prizes; prizes were also given out for outstanding performance in all categories, while certificates were presented to representatives of invited schools and their housemasters.

In his vote of thanks, the chairman/CEO of the school, Deacon Ayodele Philip Adelusi, thanked everyone who supported the institution in every way to make the competition a success. While congratulating parents and the participating students, he urged them to maximise their full potential and be good ambassadors of the school.

