Excitement as The Sun Awards hold tomorrow

Twenty-three outstanding and distinguished personalities will be honoured with various awards at The Sun Awards ceremony. They include Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State (Man of the Year), Governor Nyesom Wike of River State (Governor of the Year), Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki (Outstanding Politician of the Year), Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi 11 (Courage in Leadership), Mrs. Aisha Buhari (Most Supportive First Lady).

The Sun Awards will be chaired by renowned economist and former Minister of Finance, Dr. Kalu Idika Kalu, who has expressed happiness to be part of the celebration of “Nigeria’s bests.”

Guests and awardees at the awards will be entertained and thrilled with a rare performance by Nigeria’s biggest Afro pop star, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as Tuface.

The music crooner, who feels highly honoured and privileged for being invited to be part of The Sun Awards, has promised guests fun-filled evening, declaring: “I am happy to be part of The Sun Awards, particularly this 15th anniversary show. We are going to ensure that guests have fun. They will experience high-class entertainment, as never before.”

Also to provide music at the event is the sensational Veentage Band, which will entertain guests and award winners with evergreen and contemporary tunes.

Meanwhile, the award winners have been commending The Sun for considering them worthy of recognition.

Speaking in Lagos recently, Governor Ambode said he accepted the Man of the Year award because of the pedigree of The Sun. He described The Sun as the “conscience of the nation and a detribalised newspaper.”

River State Governor Wike, commended The Sun for singling out some people who have made the difference for awards.

He promised that The Sun Awards would ginger him to do more for the development of Rivers State.

President of Beloxxi Industries Limited, Mr. Obi Ezeude, the Manufacturer of the Year winner, described The Sun Award as his “Nobel Prize.”

He said: “I cherish and accept it. This award is our own Nobel Prize.

I dedicate it to the team of young Nigerians I have the privilege to lead and guide in securing a future for themselves. Also to share in my appreciation for this award are our loyal customers and users of our products who have believed in us and remained loyal to us.”

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said The Sun Public Service Award 2017 had not only validated the apex bank’s thoughts and policy action but would also spur him to step up his fight for the good of Nigerians and mankind.

He told a team from The Sun: “I am, indeed, delighted and gratified that the work my colleagues and I are doing at the CBN is being recognised by many… This award definitely validate our thoughts and policy actions and give us the encouragement to keep fighting on behalf of ordinary Nigerians. I have often said that we, as leaders God has put in positions at this time, have no choice but to keep thinking about, and working towards making Nigeria realise its fullest potentials.”

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on his part, described The Sun as a reputable organisation that is enjoying widespread respect among Nigerians, promising that the award would spur him and the Senate to do more for the country.

He said: “Thank you the management of The Sun for this surprise gift. The Sun is one establishment that has built its own good reputation. It is well respected. You don’t do things without thinking through it. I am humbled by your recognition and I appreciate it. I give God the glory for this recognition. It will certainly further encourage us at the Senate.”

On the anchoring of the event, IK Osakioduwa’s management said he would bring to bear “his razor-sharp ability to entertain people, connect stakeholders and deliver the needed ambience and balance between the event and its target audience.”

Known for his work with Rhythm 93.7 FM and MNet’s Studio 53, IK, who attended the University of Lagos, where he graduated with a degree in Economics, is renowned as the presenter of Big Brother Africa.

He started his exploits in the entertainment industry at a young age, acting in stage plays and being in the choir at age 7.

During his teenage years, precisely at 15, IK started rehearsing as presenter of a radio show, which was recorded by his siblings and cousins.

As an undergraduate, he hosted a show called Campus Circuit Television, aired on Africa Independent Television (AIT).

Osakioduwa worked for Rhythm 93.7 FM, as a presenter, popularly known as The Wild Child. He left the radio station for his national youth service programme, following which he joined an advertising firm as Client Service Executive. He later returned to Rhythm 93.7. He has hosted radio programmes, such as ‘Rap Kulture’, ‘Morning Drive,’ with co-host Anita ‘Omaliicha’ and ‘Dance Party with IK.’

IK jointly hosted, with Kemi Adetiba, ‘Temptation Nigeria,’ a show that featured participants from across Nigeria, whose knowledge of their country was the major strength for participation.

At Studio 53, he was a field presenter on the M-Net magazine show that focused on “cultural events, historical places, music, art, design, fashion and celebrity personalities from across the African continent.”

He started hosting Big Brother Africa, a reality show, in 2009 and became a popular face and voice on the African continent and beyond.

Other personalities, who will received The Sun Awards are Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Mr. Esima Ekere, (Public Service), Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State (Outstanding Performance in Agriculture), Governor Atiku Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State (Outstanding Performance in Agriculture), Dr. Emeka Okwuosa, chairman of Oilserve Group (Investor of the Year), President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Pinnick (Sports Personality of the Year), Super Eagles Head Coach, Gernot Rohr (Sports Personality of the Year), Dr. Chika Okafor, chairman, Chicason Group (Businessman of the Year), and Mr. Peter Amangbo, MD, Zenith Bank Plc (Banker of the Year).

Some other award winners are: Prince Samuel Adedoyin, chairman, Doyin Group (Lifetime Achievement), Senator Osita Izunaso (Humanitarian Service), Dr. Joe Okai-Odumakin (Humanitarian Service), Mallam Samaila Isa Funtua (Lifetime Achievement), Ayo Makun (Nollywood Personality of the Year), Wizkid (Creative Personality of the Year) and the late Sergeant Chukwudi Iboko (Hero of the Year).