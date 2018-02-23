The Sun News
Latest
23rd February 2018 - The many evils of nollywood – Junior Pope Odonwodo, actor
23rd February 2018 - IK, Ojo set to dazzle as Agatha Amata’s Disguise premieres
23rd February 2018 - How I narrowly escaped death at Fela’s Kalakuta –Duro Ikujenyo
23rd February 2018 - Fresh Green drops Asiri
23rd February 2018 - WapTV auditions for presenters
23rd February 2018 - Lagos agog for Onikeku’s Dance Gathering 2018
23rd February 2018 - Embrace new tax payment system, Lagos tells hoteliers, event centres
23rd February 2018 - Florida school shooting: US church to bless worshippers’ assault rifles
23rd February 2018 - Saudi Arabia invests $64bn on Western-style entertainment
23rd February 2018 - World leaders encouraging society to hate -Amnesty
Home / Cover / National / Excitement as The Sun Awards hold tomorrow

Excitement as The Sun Awards hold tomorrow

— 23rd February 2018

■ IK of Big Brother Africa to anchor event

PALPABLE excitement has enveloped Lagos, the Centre of Excellence, with the conclusion of arrangement for the glamorous The Sun Awards holding tomorrow at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria island, Lagos.

This is coming at a time celebrated compere and radio/television on-air personality, Ikponmwosa Osakioduwa, popularly known as IK, has been confirmed as anchor of the event.

Twenty-three outstanding and distinguished personalities will be honoured with various awards at The Sun Awards ceremony. They include Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State (Man of the Year), Governor Nyesom Wike of River State (Governor of the Year), Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki (Outstanding Politician of the Year), Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi 11 (Courage in Leadership), Mrs. Aisha Buhari (Most Supportive First Lady).

The Sun Awards will be chaired by renowned economist and former Minister of Finance, Dr. Kalu Idika Kalu, who has expressed happiness to be part of the celebration of “Nigeria’s bests.”

Guests and awardees at the awards will be entertained and thrilled with a rare performance by Nigeria’s biggest Afro pop star, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as Tuface.

The music crooner, who feels highly honoured and privileged for being invited to be part of The Sun Awards, has promised guests fun-filled evening, declaring: “I am happy to be part of The Sun Awards, particularly this 15th anniversary show. We are going to ensure that guests have fun. They will experience high-class entertainment, as never before.”

Also to provide music at the event is the sensational Veentage Band, which will entertain guests and award winners with evergreen and contemporary tunes.

Meanwhile, the award winners have been commending The Sun for considering them worthy of recognition.

Speaking in Lagos recently, Governor Ambode said he accepted the Man of the Year award because of the pedigree of The Sun. He described The Sun as the “conscience of the nation and a detribalised newspaper.”

River State Governor Wike, commended The Sun for singling out some people who have made the difference for awards.

He promised that The Sun Awards would ginger him to do more for the development of Rivers State.

President of Beloxxi Industries Limited, Mr. Obi Ezeude, the Manufacturer of the Year winner, described The Sun Award as his “Nobel Prize.”

He said: “I cherish and accept it. This award is our own Nobel Prize.

I dedicate it to the team of young Nigerians I have the privilege to lead and guide in securing a future for themselves. Also to share in my appreciation for this award are our loyal customers and users of our products who have believed in us and remained loyal to us.”

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said The Sun Public Service Award 2017 had not only validated the apex bank’s  thoughts and policy action but would also spur him to step up his fight for the good of Nigerians and mankind.

He told a team from The Sun: “I am, indeed, delighted and gratified that the work my colleagues and I are doing at the CBN is being recognised by many… This award definitely validate our thoughts and policy actions and give us the encouragement to keep fighting on behalf of ordinary Nigerians. I have often said that we, as leaders God has put in positions at this time, have no choice but to keep thinking about, and working towards making Nigeria realise its fullest potentials.”

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on his part, described The Sun as a reputable organisation that is enjoying widespread respect among Nigerians, promising that the award would spur him and the Senate to do more for the country.

He said: “Thank you the management of The Sun for this surprise gift. The Sun is one establishment that has built its own good reputation. It is well respected. You don’t do things without thinking through it. I am humbled by your recognition and I appreciate it. I give God the glory for this recognition. It will certainly further encourage us at the Senate.”

On the anchoring of the event,  IK Osakioduwa’s management said he would bring to bear “his razor-sharp ability to entertain people, connect stakeholders and deliver the needed ambience and balance between the event and its target audience.”

Known for his work with Rhythm 93.7 FM  and MNet’s Studio 53, IK, who attended the University of Lagos, where he graduated with a degree in Economics,  is renowned as the presenter of Big Brother Africa.

He started his exploits in the entertainment industry at a young age, acting in stage plays and being in the choir at age 7.

During his teenage years, precisely at 15, IK started rehearsing as presenter of a radio show, which was recorded by his siblings and cousins.

As an undergraduate, he hosted a show called Campus Circuit Television, aired on Africa Independent Television (AIT).

Osakioduwa worked for Rhythm 93.7 FM, as a presenter, popularly known as The Wild Child. He left the radio station for his national youth service programme, following which he joined an advertising firm as Client Service Executive.  He later returned to Rhythm 93.7. He has hosted  radio programmes, such as ‘Rap Kulture’, ‘Morning Drive,’ with co-host Anita ‘Omaliicha’ and ‘Dance Party with IK.’

IK jointly hosted, with Kemi Adetiba, ‘Temptation Nigeria,’ a show that featured participants from across Nigeria, whose knowledge of their country was the major strength for participation.

At Studio 53, he was a field presenter on the M-Net magazine show that focused on “cultural events, historical places, music, art, design, fashion and celebrity personalities from across the African continent.”

He started hosting Big Brother Africa, a reality show, in 2009 and became a popular face and voice on the African continent and beyond.

Other personalities, who will received The Sun Awards are Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Mr. Esima Ekere, (Public Service), Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State (Outstanding Performance in Agriculture), Governor Atiku Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State (Outstanding Performance in Agriculture), Dr. Emeka Okwuosa, chairman of Oilserve Group (Investor of the Year), President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Pinnick (Sports Personality of the Year), Super Eagles Head Coach, Gernot Rohr (Sports Personality of the Year), Dr. Chika Okafor, chairman, Chicason Group (Businessman of the Year),  and Mr. Peter Amangbo, MD, Zenith Bank Plc (Banker of the Year).

Some other award winners are: Prince Samuel Adedoyin, chairman, Doyin Group (Lifetime Achievement), Senator Osita Izunaso (Humanitarian Service), Dr. Joe Okai-Odumakin (Humanitarian Service), Mallam Samaila Isa Funtua (Lifetime Achievement), Ayo Makun (Nollywood Personality of the Year), Wizkid (Creative Personality of the Year) and the late Sergeant Chukwudi Iboko (Hero of the Year).

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Embrace new tax payment system, Lagos tells hoteliers, event centres

— 23rd February 2018

Lagos State Government yesterday urged hoteliers and event centres’ owners to embrace the new tax payment system. The government made the call during the launch of a new regulation for the fiscalisation of the Hotel Occupancy and Restaurant Consumption Tax Law, and charged stakeholders in the hospitality industry to embrace the initiative designed to put…

  • 10 die in Jigawa auto crash

    — 23rd February 2018

    Ten people have died and 10 others were seriously injured in a road accident which occurred around 11:30am yesterday in Majiya town, Taura Local Government Area of Jigawa. Spokesman of Jigawa Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Adamu Shehu, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse…

  • Yobe senators fight dirty over Dapchi school abduction

    — 23rd February 2018

    •Residents condemn govt action The three senators from Yobe, Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan, Bukar Abba Ibrahim and Mohammed Hassan, yesterday, clashed at yesterday’s plenary, over Boko Haram’s  abduction of over 100 schoolgirls in Dapchi area of the state. They clashed when Ibrahim raised a point of order to draw the attention of his colleagues to…

  • South East NURTW begs Kalu to intervene in trade dispute with govt

    — 23rd February 2018

    Magnus Eze, Abuja The leadership of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), South East zone, has appealed to former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, to wade into their dispute with Anambra State government to enable them operate in the state. This was as the union said over 15,000 of their members in…

  • Ex-IGP, Onovo, commends Ugwuanyi

    — 23rd February 2018

    •Gov flags off Akpugo road construction Former Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ogbonnaya Onovo, has extolled the leadership virtues of Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, describing him as a visionary and “wonderful” leader whose style of politics  is sincere, inclusive and result-oriented. Speaking at the flag-off ceremony of the construction work on the Ogonogoeji-Ndiagu-Akpugo rural…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share