Excitement as Society for the blind holds inter-house sports

Ighodalo Isiramen

Fifty athletes have indicated their readiness for the 23rd edition of the Nigerian Society For The Blind Inter House Sports competition slated for Thursday, March 15 at the Yaba College of Technology Sports complex, Yaba, Lagos.

Speaking at media briefing held in Lagos yesterday to herald this year’s edition of the competition, the Chairman Executive Council of the organisation, Asiwaju Fola Osibo said sporting activities majorly enhance the physical and social development of trainees.

“When they do sports, they are kept physically fit and healthy. They develop the sense of social interaction with one another and the ability to complete in issues of life at anytime. it is an ongoing activity through their stay at centre.

“The Training and Rehabilitation Programmes offered to the visually impaired at the Vocational Training Centre as well as the sporting activities would not only make them fit and healthy, but was also mean’t for their general well being in the society. As there is ability in disability,” he pointed out.

The athletes will vie for honours in 50m race ( Male and Female) , 3 legged race (Male and Female) Skittle Game (Male and Female) Walking race(Male and Female) Shotput , Tug of War , Invitational Relay Races , Old Students Race , Parents/Guardians Race, Executive Council Members/ Friends of the Society Race, Staff Race , Searching Game (Female) , while invited schools will also participate in the invitational relays.