Star actress, Stephanie Linus has been named brand ambassador for Nollycasting, an online platform that will link content creators to talent in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Speaking, Stephanie Linus told TS weekend that she’s happy to identify with Nollycasting: “With a pool of thousands of jobs available in the movie and music industry, content creators often have the problem of finding the right people to hire for certain jobs. This challenge also applies to talented people who find it difficult in finding the kind of jobs that helps them develop their talents. Nollycasting is here to make that process easier.”

READ ALSO: Tributes for late Tosyn Bucknor

Stephanie Linus added that Nollycasting will eliminate the challenges associated with finding the right people to fill certain roles: “People often ask me questions about how to get roles in the entertainment industry. I’m glad I can now tell them about Nollycasting where they can connect with content providers. It also saves time and money for producers and casting directors as they can now get all the talents they need in one place.”

To register, visit www.nollycasting.com and sign up. Within a few minutes, users can create a profile, upload their head shots, reels and resume which will be viewed by thousands of content creators. Profiles can be created for aspiring and seasoned actors, actresses, movie set extras, music video vixens, back-up singers, models and voice-over artists.