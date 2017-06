It was fun and excitement at the closing/graduation ceremony of the 2017 edition of Janggu Drum Festival tagged: Janggu with Papa 2017, which held at Artiste Village, National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, penultimate weekend and which was sponsored by the Korean Cultural Centre, Lagos.

Among others the event also witnessed the graduation of 16 students who had mastered the art of playing the Janggu drum and an awards ceremony.

Speaking, Isioma Williams, the coordinator of the festival in Nigeria said: “We trained for four month and it was quite challenging and we thank God for the quality of drumming we have witnessed today as 16 students have just graduated. The benefits of playing the janggu drum cannot be overemphasized. Mentally, drumming is therapeutic so there is so much we all can benefit from drumming.”

Williams also stated that Nigerians have a lot to gain by incorporating janggu drumming skills into local drumming skills. Hear him: “We can use the janggu drum to develop our own drumming by merging Korean drums with our own. You can score the janggu drum but we still can’t score our drums so we need to inculcate this into our drumming.”