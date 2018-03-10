Excitement as celebrities unveil BizzyBody App

Top celebrities including Lafup, Yaw, Kpeace and many more stepped out in style for the unveiling of BizzyBody App, which took place at Elf Club, Ikoyi, Lagos recently.

Also in attendance on the occasion was the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Lagos State, Mr Folarin Adeyemi, who represented Head of Service. The event, which was organised by one of Nigeria’s biggest events directory portal, Bizzybodyng, saw stakeholders and showbiz buffs dressed in sophisticated, classy outfits.

BizzyBody is a multi-functional application created to bridge lacuna in the entertainment industry and also ease stress associated with identifying venues of major entertainment activities within and around some Nigerian cities.

According to the founder, Bizzybodyng, Seun Ayeni, Bizzybody is an events solution app. “Just as the name implies, you know what a Bizzybody is. What we are saying is that with the Bizzybody app, you can be everywhere at the same time. You can be at every event in terms of being aware of the planning and also its attendance. The app has so much power to take you everywhere.

“One of the advantages of the app is that you can attend an event without being physically present there. A chat room would have been created on the app, specifically for the event. Wherever you are and you desire to interact with people at the event, all you need do is to click on the chat room icon of the app. The app is strictly user generated and anything that is user generated is fantastic because the users are the ones providing the content,” he explained.