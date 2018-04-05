Excitement as Adeleke varsity showers gifts on Osun police command

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

It was joy galore at the Iwo, Osun State, Police Command recently when the management of Adeleke University, Ede, showered gifts on the outfit. The gifts which were mostly office equipment were worth millions of naira.

They included seven-sitter executive chairs, flat screen TV sets, glass centre tables, office tables, refrigerators, fans, generator sets among others.

The Area Commander, Patrick Odoemelem, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, and his entourage were at the campus to receive the items on behalf of the command.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Dayo Alao, said the gesture was a part of the university’s social responsibilities to add value to the community where the university is located.

He said since inception, the institution had been living up to the expectation through participation in community development projects, especially in the area of infrastructure such as road maintenance, potable water, electricity, health care among others.

He added that apart from academic programmes embarked upon by the university to educate and mould good characters among the youth as future leaders, the university also owed the community a responsibility to contribute to its socio-economic development.

“It is in this light that Adeleke University’s management deemed it fit to extend its social responsibility culture to the police command in Iwo Town by donating office equipment worth millions of naira to them,” Alao said.

He added: “The corporate social responsibility of an institution of higher learning, especially a faith-based institution like ours, is not just to concentrate on academics, but to look at the society we belong to and see how we can render some assistance to it.

“In his first day in office, the Area Commander, Patrick Odoemelem, an Assistant Commisioner of Police (ACP), paid a courtesy visit to us. During our discussion, he said his office needed certain items because the office was new. From the way he spoke, I don’t think he was expecting brand new items, but those that could just serve the purpose. So, we consulted with our proprietor, Dr. Deji Adeleke, who graciously gave an approval that we should buy everything new and give to the command.

“So, we bought everything new and in different sets to be able to go round the home and other offices.

“We have been giving such gifts to different institutions, associations and organisations that are in need as part of our social responsibilities. That is the gesture we have replicated at the police command today. We shall not rest on our oars to continue with the good work which is just one aspect of our contributions to societal development and nation building,” Alao further said.

The Area Commander said gesture will motivate them to work harder and ensure the security of not only the institution but also Ede and Iwo towns.

“The equipment donated to us today by Adeleke University will go a long way in making our work easier because of the conveniences that we will now enjoy in the offices while using them. So, I am sure this will enhance our efficiency and productivity in greater dimensions.”

Odoemelem, however, called for more public cooperation and support to enable the police carry out their duties in accordance with their expectations.

“Policing is a collective responsibility. Police can not succeed easily in their onerous tasks of crime fighting and security of lives and property without the cooperation and support of the public. That is exactly what Adeleke University has done for the Iwo Area Command today,” he said.

“I call on other organisations, communities and concerned individuals to toe the path in assisting the police.”

The ACP, however, encouraged the students of the university and other Nigerian youths to offer themselves for what he described as national service and nation building by taking a career in policing.

“Police is one of the best organisations and or careers you can think of in the whole world. I encourage any young man or woman to take a career in it. It is a national service for nation building. God initiated crime fighting right from the Garden of Eden where He stationed an angel with a sword to protect the garden. So, police is a very good job.”