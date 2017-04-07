The Sun News
Excitement as Abule Egba flyover in Lagos gets set for vehicular activities

Construction of the Abule Egba Flyover on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway is 98 per cent completed as the bridge will be inaugurated by May 15.

The site engineer, Mr George Tommows, gave the assurance on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the project site.

Tommows said that the remaining aspects of the job would be asphalting, street lighting and painting.
“By May 15, this bridge will be ready for vehicular activities,” he said.

The site engineer commended Abule Egba residents for their cooperation.

“Ordinarily, a construction site is expected to be devoid of human and vehicular traffic for safety, but this area is densely populated and it is difficult to keep people from moving around.

“It was challenging but we were able to manage it.
“The cooperation we received from the host community and other road users aided the progress of the job.

“We can assure them that the flyover is of high quality,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the construction, which began in February 2016, is being handled by Messrs Craneburg Construction Company.

The flyover is expected to reduce travel time, improve road connectivity and improve socio-economic activities in the axis.

Some road users who spoke to NAN expressed satisfaction at the progress of the work.

Mr Kehinde Folagbade, a resident of Abule Egba, told NAN that the flyover would bring a relief to motorists.

“Lagos State Government is doing its best; traffic managers are working round the clock. We are happy that the work will soon be concluded,” he said.

Another resident, Mr John Oguns, also lauded the construction company and the state government for the project.

“This is a big project; we are happy that so much progress has been made. The flyover will end gridlock on this axis,’’ he said.

Mrs Patience Daniel, also a resident, expressed satisfaction at the progress of the construction, and hoped that when completed, the flyover would ease traffic. (NAN)

