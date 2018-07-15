Excitement, anxiety over new national carrier

“From all the past experienc- es, it is wrong for the Nigeria private operators to assume that the proposed national carrier must only be private sector driven. If we are talking of a national carrier not a private airline, the ownership of the na- tional carrier should be driven by the Nigeria public and not private nor government only. It is a national project that must not be allowed to be hijacked by government officials, politi- cians and businessmen as they did with the Nigerian Airways and Virgin Nigeria. Whoever amongst the private operators and businessmen who want to continue with single ownership of airlines should be allowed

to do so, but must ensure they learn lessons from the expe- riences of the likes of Virgin Nigeria, Nigerian Airways, Arik, etc. They should learn some corporate lessons from foreign technical investors too as the likes of Emirates, Qatar, and Etihad too are products from the defunct Gulf Airlines and some corporate organisa- tions like Lafarge, Dangote, Julius Berger, Nestle, UAC, Nigeria Breweries, Guiness, Flour Mills. All those are public quoted companies

at the Nigeria Stock Exchange not seen to be owned by gov- ernment or private individual, but are doing exceptionally well in the Stock Market who yearly return investment dividends to the public including fed- eral tax and VAT,” Ojikutu posited.