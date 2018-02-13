The Sun News
Latest
13th February 2018 - Excess charges: Enugu Assembly urges FG, CBN to put commercial banks in check
13th February 2018 - Police allegedly kill one in C’ River over dead cow
13th February 2018 - Kwankwaso plans to control me from outside – Ganduje
13th February 2018 - 2Baba visits The Sun offices
13th February 2018 - BREAKING: Buhari, Tinubu in secret meeting, as Gen. Abdulsalami also visits
13th February 2018 - Niger Assembly dissolves all 25 LG councils
13th February 2018 - JUST IN: Osinbajo in Kogi for Economic Summit
13th February 2018 - JUST IN: ANC recalls Jacob Zuma from office
13th February 2018 - Shema’s trial resumes in Katsina
13th February 2018 - Army rescue 46 captives, destroy fortified Boko Haram camp in Sambisa
Home / National / Excess charges: Enugu Assembly urges FG, CBN to put commercial banks in check

Excess charges: Enugu Assembly urges FG, CBN to put commercial banks in check

— 13th February 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu

The Enugu State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, called on the Federal Government, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and other financial regulatory institutions to prevail on commercial banks to stop excess charges on the customers.

The Assembly decried the action of the commercial banks who impose unwarranted charges on customers in the country and Enugu State, in particular.

Piqued by the actions of the banks, the Assembly moved  a motion, at its plenary, sponsored by Hon. Chinedu Nwamba, the member representing Nsukka East Constituency, to check the ugly trend.

The motion was seconded by Hon. Iloabuchi Aniagu, member representing Nkanu West Constituency.

Hon. Nwamba said that the need to move the motion arose from the myriad of complaints he receives from residents of the state over the ‘unfriendly’ activities of commercial banks operating in the state.

The lawmaker said the motion became imperative because “there is no gainsaying the obvious fact that a high percentage of the Nigerian citizens are living below the poverty line. The indices are there and point to the above fact.

“Therefore, it will be absurd to allow commercial banks operating in Nigeria, especially in Enugu State, to continue to add to the pains of the people by way of imposing unwarranted charges on every transaction carried out by their customers.”

Nwamba said that the unwarranted charges ranged from “transaction alert, interbank withdrawal charge, card maintenance charge, charge for withdrawals above certain limits, on-line transfer charges, among others.

“It is even more annoying that the banks do not inform or solicit the customer’s consent. All they do is to charge you what they care, deduct same and at the end of the month, charge you again for what they call monthly charges.”

He added that observations showed that the banks slammed charges on customers based on independent bank policy and not on uniform basis as it used to be.

He continued, “For instance, it is not what bank A charges for on-line transfer that bank B charges for same volume or transaction, yet the same commercial banks are expected to operate under the same rules and regulations.”

As if with one voice, all the lawmakers, who re-echoed Nwamba’s stand, said it was high time the CBN intervened to save helpless Nigerians from the exploitations.

Hon. Aniago had, while seconding the motion, lamented that the banks were also neck-deep in hidden charges, especially in the area of loan facilities, a situation he said deserved the attention of the apex bank.

The Assembly, therefore, urged the CBN and other financial regulatory authorities in the country “to look into the activities of the commercial banks operating in Nigeria, especially in Enugu State with regards to

the charges on customers’ transactions and stop the multiplicity of charges which they impose on customers’ accounts.”

In a remark after commending the members for a robust debate and passage of the motion, Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi, described it as “a serious matter.”

Ubosi frowned at the increasing manner the banks are fleecing their customers, saying that “this matter is a very serious one. You cannot just treat the people anyhow. We shall set up a committee to look into the issues raised.”

According to him, the committee to be set up would hold public hearings and come up with more measures.

“The committee will have one month to conduct public hearings; even if it entails going to the National Assembly, they should do so, in order to put this to an end”, the Speaker said.

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Excess charges: Enugu Assembly urges FG, CBN to put commercial banks in check

— 13th February 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu The Enugu State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, called on the Federal Government, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and other financial regulatory institutions to prevail on commercial banks to stop excess charges on the customers. The Assembly decried the action of the commercial banks who impose unwarranted charges on customers in…

  • Police allegedly kill one in C’ River over dead cow

    — 13th February 2018

    Judex Okoro,  Calabar Palpable tension has gripped Itigidi community of Abi Local Government Area of Cross River State following alleged murder of a community leader and mortician, Mr. Isong Nkanu. Nkanu,  a.k.a” Isong No Joke,” was allegedly killed by the Nigerian Police, on Monday, when the youths went to Police Station in the community, to…

  • Kwankwaso plans to control me from outside – Ganduje

    — 13th February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State  has identified his resistance of Rabiu Kwankwaso’s control from outside as  the reason behind his recent fued with the former governor. Governor Ganduje, also known as Gandujiyya, noted that there was  no way his political history would be complete without mention of Kwankwaso and vice versa….

  • 2Baba visits The Sun offices

    — 13th February 2018

    Toks David, Lagos Popular singer and performer 2Baba (Innocent ‘2Face’ Idibia) visited the Apapa offices of the Daily Sun newspaper on Tuesday, February 13. The recording artist met with the Lagos-based paper’s Managing Director Eric Osagie and other management staff before briefly stopping by general staff offices to greet personnel. Multiple award-winning Idibia had tweeted…

  • BREAKING: Buhari, Tinubu in secret meeting, as Gen. Abdulsalami also visits

    — 13th February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja National leader of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the former interim chairman of the party, Bisi Akande are currently at the Presidential Villa to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari. President Buhari had, earlier, met with former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar. The president’s meeting with the Gen. Abdulsalami…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share