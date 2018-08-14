Excellence in technological skills

There is something highly uplifting about the triumph of five Nigerian schoolgirls at the World Technovation Challenge held in San Francisco, the United States, just last week. All five girls who snatched the gold medal in the competition were students of a secondary school in Onitsha, Anambra State. Their winning entry was a mobile application they developed that helps to identify fake and adulterated pharmaceutical products. Their innovative mobile application is groundbreaking, timely, and valuable to our society.

In a country with a shredded reputation in the international community, a country known worldwide for the criminal activities of its people and government officials, it is refreshing to see five unpretentious female students rise to fame in an international competition in which they pitted their brains, creative talents, and initiatives against the skills of their peers from other more economically developed countries. It feels great to be identified as a Nigerian right now. The girls are not only world champions but they are also a part of our society.

The achievement of these students shows that good news can also emerge from Nigeria. It is not all bad news all the time. We should celebrate with these students for their profound achievement and the international honour they brought to themselves, their country, their state, and their communities.

There are many reasons why everyone should be proud of the rare demonstration of technological skills by the students. For many years, human health has been endangered by the widespread consumption of fake drugs. Up until their discovery, there was no mobile application that facilitated the detection of fake drugs. A number of people have died because they consumed counterfeit drugs that exacerbated rather than improved their health condition. Adulterated drugs are as dangerous to human health as the consumption of poison.

The pharmaceutical industry in Nigeria has been undermined by the proliferation of fake and adulterated drugs manufactured overseas and imported into the country where they are circulated and marketed to unsuspecting consumers. Some of the fake drugs are also produced locally.

For many years, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has waged relentless battles against producers and marketers of fake and adulterated drugs both inside and outside the country. The deleterious impact of these drugs on human health cannot be taken too lightly. Many people who trade in fake drugs, including itinerant market women and teenagers who hawk counterfeit drugs along the streets and at bus terminals, are a part of the network of the merchants of death in Nigeria. But, would the arrest and prosecution of these small-time counterfeit drug hawkers make any significant difference in the government’s war against fake and adulterated drugs?