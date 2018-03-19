Examination malpractice beyond regulators –WAEC registrar

Gabriel Dike

West African Examinations Council’s (WAEC) Registrar, Dr. Uyi Uwadiae, has declared that the war against examination malpractice is beyond examination bodies to tackle.

He said the efforts and weapons required to win the war are beyond the capacity of examination bodies.’

Uwadiae, who spoke on the occasion of the 66th WAEC Day celebration at the examination body’s head office in Yaba, Lagos, said the council would continue to call for urgent and decisive action by relevant government departments and agencies in conjunction with educational institutions as well as civl society, to prosecute ruthlessly the war against the insidious demon.

“This is a demon that is working to trivialise and bring to waste and ridicule the vast human and financial resources invested in the education sector of our member nation,’’ he said.

Examination malpractice, he said, continues to bedevil public examinations across the sub-region. He said the council is at the vanguard of the war against the malaise, taking on the perpetrators in fierce battles on all fronts in the member countries.

The registrar revealed that the council’s financial situation remains precarious and frustrating, stating that both headquarters and some national offices continue to experience delays and shortfalls in the expected funding by the member countries’ governments.