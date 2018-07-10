‘Exam cheats’ burn 7 schools in Kenya

Students have torched seven boarding schools in Kenya in the last week in protest against the introduction of tough new measures to prevent cheating in examinations due in three months, education minister Amina Mohammed has said, at a press conference.

At one school, students demanded an undertaking from the principal that he would facilitate cheating in the examinations, she added. Police have intensified efforts to end the unrest, arresting 125 students, a statement by the ministry said.

Three students have already been convicted. Five others have been freed on bail after being charged with arson in the western city of Kisumu following the burning of Chulaimbo Boys Secondary School.

“All boarding schools have been asked to double the number of teachers on duty over the next two weeks, with greater emphasis on surveillance of boarding facilities when students are attending evening preps,” the ministry said.