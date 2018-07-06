Ex-Super Eagles physiotherapist is dead

Bunmi Ogunyale

Former Super Eagles’ physiotherapist, Olawale Ayodele Oladejo is dead.

Oladejo breathe his last on Thursday and has been interred according to Islamic rites in Ibadan.

The deceased, according to a source close to the family, died as a result of heart failure.

The Nigeria Football Federation through the official twitter handle of the national team expressed shock at the sudden demise of the medical practitioner.

“We regret the passing of our former physiotherapist Olawale Oladejo.

We pray God grants his family, friends and colleagues the fortitude to bear this loss. #RIPWaleOladejo,” @NGSuperEagles tweeted.

Late Oladejo served as a backroom staff for the 2013 African Cup of Nations winning Super Eagles guided by Stephen Keshi.

He was also a member of the 2015 silver winning Flying Eagles team at the World Youth Championship in Holland.