Ex-Rivers AG, Aguma was rare gem, says Tambuwal

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, has described the late Attorney General of Rivers State, Emmanuel Aguma (SAN) as a rare gem and excellent lawyer.

Speaking during a condolence visit to Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, the Sokoto State governor noted that Aguma was a good family man who left worthy legacies.

He said: “He was a good lawyer. A good family man. Our consolation is that he has left great legacies and a good family.

“We have, indeed, lost a rare gem. May his soul rest in peace.”

The Sokoto State governor said there is time for everything, pointing out that as believers everyone will return to God at the appointed time.

“We have to thank God for what he has done in Aguma’s life. He had lived a good life. He was a very vibrant, very intelligent legal luminary who not only served Rivers State, but the Federation,” he said.

Responding, Wike thanked the government and people of Sokoto for the condolences.

He described Aguma as a committed public officer who served the state with dedication and loyalty.

“He worked with passion and loyalty. We never knew this was how long he would stay. Our happiness is that he left worthy legacies,” Wike said. Aguma will be buried between September 14 and 15, 2018.