Ex-Rep, Christina Alaaga dumps APC for PDP— 24th August 2018
Rose Ejembi, Makurdi
A former member of the House of Representatives for Gwer/Gwer West Federal Constituency, Hon. Christina Alaaga, has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
Alaaga, who led thousands of her supporters to dump the ruling party, said she was returning home after a few years of sojourn in a party that has failed Nigerians.
She advised those who are yet to join the PDP to do so in order to pave way for an unprecedented rise and expansion of the party in the area.
READ ALSO: JUST IN: Herdsmen planning to kill me – Ortom cries out
Alaaga’s husband, a retired Permanent Secretary and a coordinator of the Kwankwasiya Group (Benue State chapter), Engr. Nathaniel Alaaga, also joined the PDP with his teeming followers, same day.
Receiving the defectors at the LGEA Primary School, Angwar Shough Council Ward of Gwer Local Government Area, Benue State PDP Deputy Chairman, Dr. Tsetim Ayagwer, noted that the PDP is now a reformed party and expressed joy that the Alaagas were returning to its fold.
Ayagwer, who was represented by Hon. Donald Angyo, assured the new entrants of a sense of belonging stressing that as members of the party, there would be no discrimination against them.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
-
Edo Finance Commissioner eyes Senate24th August 2018
-
APC UK visits new Lagos chair, promises support24th August 2018
Latest
Ex-Rep, Christina Alaaga dumps APC for PDP— 24th August 2018
Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A former member of the House of Representatives for Gwer/Gwer West Federal Constituency, Hon. Christina Alaaga, has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Alaaga, who led thousands of her supporters to dump the ruling party, said she was returning home after a few years of…
-
Bayelsa healthcare delivery is best in Nigeria — Dep. Governor— 24th August 2018
NAN The Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Rear Adm. Gboribiogha John-Jonal (rtd) has described Bayelsa Primary Healthcare Board as one of the best in Nigeria, in terms of healthcare delivery. John-Jonal made the remark during the inauguration of the healthcare board, in Bayelsa Secretariat on Friday in Yenagoa. According to him, the state in this period needed…
-
JUST IN: Herdsmen planning to kill me – Ortom cries out— 24th August 2018
Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has again raised the alarm that Fulani herdsmen were planning to kidnap, torture and kill him. The claimed that the herdsmen’s plan is billed to be hatched along Makurdi-Lafia-Abuyja highway. Ortom disclosed this, on Friday, at an interactive session between the church, traditional institution and other…
-
Third Mainland Bridge closure: road users applaud agencies on smooth traffic— 24th August 2018
NAN Motorists and other road users on Friday poured praises on traffic management agencies for sustaining smooth traffic flow, in spite of the closure of the Third Mainland Bridge. The 11.8km bridge was closed to traffic on Aug. 23 for maintenance. The closure had sparked fears that Lagos would face a traffic lock down. The…
-
Okowa assents to bill prohibiting extortion, forceful entry into properties— 24th August 2018
NAN Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has signed into law the Delta State Public and Private Properties Protection Bill 2018 which outlaws illegal collections and forceful entry by touts into development sites. Okowa also on Friday in Asaba, assented to the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC) Amendment Bill 2018. The governor after…
-
Entertainment
Civil servants have no business running National Theatre, says Lawal— 24th August 2018
NAN A thespian, Pelumi Lawal popularly known as “Pelumi Baba’’, on Friday said that the Federal Government should hand-over the running of the National Theatre in Lagos to the organized private sector (OPS). He said that through that, it would quickly yield returns on investment, arguing that civil servants had no business in the running…
South-West Report
OAU FOOD BAZAAR: Indigenous delicacies inspire tribal affinity at Ife festival— 23rd August 2018
The programme was aimed at showcasing the “Africanness” iof indigenous foods peculiar to different ethnic groups and their relevance to the people’s health. Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, reverberated with a gale of cultural and traditional splendor recently when the institution showcased a sociocultural programme tagged: “Ife Festival of Food…
-
Abuja Metro
Hospital beds for highest bidders— 22nd August 2018
Fred Ezeh Some inexplicable, inhumane, illegal and “wicked” practice is being recorded at some hospitals owned by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA). Services at these hospitals have become the exclusive right of those who could afford. READ ALSO: FCTA begins takeover process of health facilities Bed spaces now go to the highest bidders. It is…
Oriental News
KING OF CROPS: New Yam Festival lights up Igboland— 22nd August 2018
Yam is revered as the king of crops in Igboland. Usually planted between December and January, harvesting starts from August in some communities and lasts till December. Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Ndigbo are once again in festive mood with the advent of another season of new yam festival. In…
-
Features
Homesick: How desperate Zamfara IDPs forced their way back to villages— 24th August 2018
Saidu from Kwadi village admitted that the reign of bandits in their villages was most unfortunate but stressed that residing in the camps was demeaning. Mohammed Nasir, Gusau The duo of Malam Kabiru Garba of Birane village and Aliyu Ladan of Kalage village, all in Zurmi Local Government Area, Zamfara State are no blood relations….
Literary Review
Joy and tears in army barracks— 24th August 2018
The barracks residential area is made up of the officer’s quarters, the sergeants’ quarters and the corporals’ quarters, the first being the elite part… Barrack Boy Yanor Kukwa, 2018 Henry Akubuiro BILDUNGSROMAN takes us back in time, when life was like a roller-coaster ride, full of thrills and frills, for the young. Barrack Boy is a…
-
Lifeline
Women engineers mentor Lagos girls— 24th August 2018
Praise said it was a privilege to see how engineers work, adding that she was aspiring to become an aeronautics engineer, to maintain aircraft. Vera Wisdom-Bassey Praise Eguonu, 12, a JSS3 student of Murtala Mohammed International School, Ikeja, was one of the participants at the just- concluded Mayen Adetiba Technical Boot Camp for girls. The…
Education Review
ASUU attributes Nigeria’s slow development to lack of commitment to education— 23rd August 2018
NAN The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says the country’s quest for accelerated growth and development may not be realised until its leaders stop paying lip service to the development of education. The union’s National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in…
-
TSWeekend
How I handle women, fame – Shina Peller, boss, Club Quilox— 24th August 2018
In this interview, Peller talks about his journey into entertainment and why he’s running for political office come 2019. Christian Agadibe For the boss of Club Quilox and Aquila Records, Shina Peller, show business runs in the blood. Born to popular magician, the late Professor Peller, Shina used to join his father to perform wonders…
Opinion
Why Obasanjo should forgive Atiku— 24th August 2018
Obasanjo should forgive Atiku whatever trespasses he had committed against him and help him out this time around Ifeanyi Maduako In 1998, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar was one of the three musketeers who convinced then General Olusegun Obasanjo, just released from prison, to contest for the presidency of Nigeria. The other two were; General…
Columnists
-
An anti-crime agency in retrospect— 24th August 2018
Duro Onabule It happened almost unnoticed a while ago, despite the rarity of the occurrence. The Presidency openly rebuked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as a fifth columnist, even if an unconscious one, in creating credibility problem for government’s anti-corruption war. Rather than engage in serious self-examination on the issues raised, the EFCC…
-
Emeka Okwuosa: Celebrating philanthropist at 57— 24th August 2018
From very humble beginnings 57 years ago at his roots in Oraifite, Anambra State, Okwuosa has always been a child of promise… Nduka Uzuakpundu In our country, Nigeria, where integrity and accountability are highly needed to boost the quality of public life and drive the affairs of the country for public good, a philanthropist by name…
-
Africa Wildlife Foundation and concession of ecotourism Matters arising— 23rd August 2018
Ecotourism remains the most considered direct use value of nature of national parks, as tourist proceeds are tied to market value Frank Meke The very sensitive issue of commercialization and privatization of ecotourism activities in our seven (formerly eight) national parks has raged unsuccessfully for over 16 years. At the early projection of this effort,…
-
Should the Python not dance naked again?— 23rd August 2018
When Python dances naked, that is the height of ignominy. It tells you that the Python has nothing else to hide Ben Okezie Between November 27 to December 26, 2017 , the people of South Eastern state, especially Abians, woke up to their chagrin to find a large Python in Nigerian Army uniform snaked into the…
-
Who’ll rebuild the fractured nation, Nigeria?— 23rd August 2018
I see more bloodshed and I see the nation heading for anarchy and more discord. This raises my fear that the election of 2019 may divide the nation further Newton Jibunoh During the last nine months, I have written a number of essays on a weekly basis for The Sun newspaper concerning the numerous crises…
-
The best entrepreneurs are here to solve societal problems— 23rd August 2018
Nigerian enterprises have suffered one critical deficit. It is the subsisting inability of our entrepreneurs to run vast business chains, or networks of branches. Jimanze Ego-Alowes When I told Uzoechie that the entrepreneur who founded Slot was easily one of the greatest, if not the greatest Nigerian entrepreneur in modern times, he shuddered, almost derisively….
-
Of defections and counter-narratives— 23rd August 2018
Tinubu’s narratives differ significantly from what the defectors told us when they left the APC. The story has turned to one of claims and counter-claims Amanze Obi We have in recent weeks been struggling with the rough edges of history. The events of 2014 have come alive again, four years after. And the conclusion is simple….
-
Readers’ language clinic (1)— 22nd August 2018
This column is for the exchange of meaningful ideas on various aspects of the English language and its correct usage — I am merely an active coordinator Ebere Wabara On July 18, 2018, I published the following blunder entitled “Military junta” incorrect. One anonymous reader sent me the SMS below and declared, in blissful ignorance,…
-
Back from Fujairah, beyond Dubai… on the tickets of the GUO Emperor— 22nd August 2018
I was in deep contemplation thinking about my benevolent mentors when in faraway Fujairah I encountered the Onwa GUO Emperor alone in his hotel room Emma Okocha “Never trouble another for what you can do yourself, never spend your money before you have it, never buy what you do not want because it’s cheap; we never…
-
If I am in government…— 22nd August 2018
I must continue to be a critic even if I become the Governor of Imo State by tomorrow. I will not fail to listen to critical minds and use them to form advisory committee of my government. Nathan Uzorma Protus This article was written and published this year but I have decided to repeat it…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply