– The Sun News
Latest
24th August 2018 - Ex-Rep, Christina Alaaga dumps APC for PDP
24th August 2018 - Bayelsa healthcare delivery is best in Nigeria — Dep. Governor
24th August 2018 - JUST IN: Herdsmen planning to kill me – Ortom cries out
24th August 2018 - Third Mainland Bridge closure: road users applaud agencies on smooth traffic
24th August 2018 - Okowa assents to bill prohibiting extortion, forceful entry into properties
24th August 2018 - Pupils develop “Made in Ikeja Mobile Games‘’
24th August 2018 - Sokoto flood victims protest alleged diversion govt’s support
24th August 2018 - My aspiration, reflection of people’s wishes – Isiaka
24th August 2018 - Civil servants have no business running National Theatre, says Lawal
24th August 2018 - Igarra bank robbery attack: Community lauds Obaseki over prompt response
Home / Elections / National / Ex-Rep, Christina Alaaga dumps APC for PDP
ALAAGA

Ex-Rep, Christina Alaaga dumps APC for PDP

— 24th August 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A former member of the House of Representatives for Gwer/Gwer West Federal Constituency, Hon. Christina Alaaga, has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Alaaga, who led thousands of her supporters to dump the ruling party, said she was returning home after a few years of sojourn in a party that has failed Nigerians.

She advised those who are yet to join the PDP to do so in order to pave way for an unprecedented rise and expansion of the party in the area.

READ ALSO: JUST IN: Herdsmen planning to kill me – Ortom cries out

Alaaga’s husband, a retired Permanent Secretary and a coordinator of the Kwankwasiya Group (Benue State chapter), Engr. Nathaniel Alaaga, also joined the PDP with his teeming followers, same day.

Receiving the defectors at the LGEA Primary School, Angwar Shough Council Ward of Gwer Local Government Area, Benue State PDP Deputy Chairman, Dr. Tsetim Ayagwer, noted that the PDP is now a reformed party and expressed joy that the Alaagas were returning to its fold.

Ayagwer, who was represented by Hon. Donald Angyo, assured the new entrants of a sense of belonging stressing that as members of the party, there would be no discrimination against them.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ALAAGA

Ex-Rep, Christina Alaaga dumps APC for PDP

— 24th August 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A former member of the House of Representatives for Gwer/Gwer West Federal Constituency, Hon. Christina Alaaga, has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Alaaga, who led thousands of her supporters to dump the ruling party, said she was returning home after a few years of…

  • bayelsa

    Bayelsa healthcare delivery is best in Nigeria — Dep. Governor

    — 24th August 2018

    NAN The Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Rear Adm. Gboribiogha John-Jonal (rtd) has described Bayelsa Primary Healthcare Board as one of the best in Nigeria, in terms of healthcare delivery. John-Jonal made the remark during the inauguration of the healthcare board, in Bayelsa Secretariat on Friday in Yenagoa. According to him, the state in this period needed…

  • ORTOM

    JUST IN: Herdsmen planning to kill me – Ortom cries out

    — 24th August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has again raised the alarm that Fulani herdsmen were planning to kidnap, torture and kill him. The claimed that the herdsmen’s plan is billed to be hatched along Makurdi-Lafia-Abuyja highway. Ortom disclosed this, on Friday, at an interactive session between the church, traditional institution and other…

  • Third Mainland

    Third Mainland Bridge closure: road users applaud agencies on smooth traffic

    — 24th August 2018

    NAN Motorists and other road users on Friday poured praises on traffic management agencies for sustaining smooth traffic flow, in spite of the closure of the Third Mainland Bridge. The 11.8km bridge was closed to traffic on Aug. 23 for maintenance. The closure had sparked fears that Lagos would face a traffic lock down. The…

  • properties

    Okowa assents to bill prohibiting extortion, forceful entry into properties

    — 24th August 2018

    NAN Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has signed into law the Delta State Public and Private Properties Protection Bill 2018 which outlaws illegal collections and forceful entry by touts into development sites. Okowa also on Friday in Asaba, assented to the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC) Amendment Bill 2018. The governor after…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share