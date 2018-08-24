Ex-Rep, Christina Alaaga dumps APC for PDP

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A former member of the House of Representatives for Gwer/Gwer West Federal Constituency, Hon. Christina Alaaga, has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Alaaga, who led thousands of her supporters to dump the ruling party, said she was returning home after a few years of sojourn in a party that has failed Nigerians.

She advised those who are yet to join the PDP to do so in order to pave way for an unprecedented rise and expansion of the party in the area.

Alaaga’s husband, a retired Permanent Secretary and a coordinator of the Kwankwasiya Group (Benue State chapter), Engr. Nathaniel Alaaga, also joined the PDP with his teeming followers, same day.

Receiving the defectors at the LGEA Primary School, Angwar Shough Council Ward of Gwer Local Government Area, Benue State PDP Deputy Chairman, Dr. Tsetim Ayagwer, noted that the PDP is now a reformed party and expressed joy that the Alaagas were returning to its fold.

Ayagwer, who was represented by Hon. Donald Angyo, assured the new entrants of a sense of belonging stressing that as members of the party, there would be no discrimination against them.