Home / Sports / Ex-Rangers, Udoji get early kick off time

Ex-Rangers, Udoji get early kick off time

— 20th December 2017
  • Godfrey Ejindu Cup up for grab

The ex-Rangers, Udoji friendly billed for this weekend (Saturday) at the Rojenny stadium, Oba near Onitsha is to kick off early, organizers of the match has announced.

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Diewatt Ikpechukwu disclosed yesterday that the decision to start the game early, at noon, is to enable the players who are now “men of timber and caliber” unwind for the rest of the day after the match.

“This is festive season and we are factoring this into our plans. This is why we have resolved to start the game by 12 pm. From the pitch, all roads will lead to the Oba country home of USA based Rangers patron, Benson Ezeomego Ejindu where the ex internationals would be spoilt a little,” Ikpechukwu said.

Ikpechukwu further disclosed that a good number of Nollywood stars would grace the event just as they did during the Ex Rangers convention early this year in Houston, USA.

“We are expecting a good number of Nollywood stars. As we speak Eucharia Anunobi, Regina Daniels, Daniel K Daniel (DKD), Harry B Anyanwu, Ebere Okaro and Mary Uche have all confirmed that they would be in Oba to be part of the soccer show. Music would also be part of the fiesta with popular Enugu based musician Onyenze Amobi leading the pack,” Ikpechukwu stated.

Though the match is only a friendly, a giant trophy, Godfrey Ejindu Cup would be carted home by the winner of the game.

