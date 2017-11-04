The Sun News
Ex-Rangers, Udoji clash'll be a carnival – Ejindu 

Patron of Rangers FC, Benson Ejindu has declared that the December 23 charity match between ex Rangers and ex Udoji United players at the Rojenny Stadium, Oba near Onitsha would be more than a football match.

The United States of America (USA) based soccer buff said yesterday that the charity match would be a carnival of some sort.

“The game is coming up two days before Christmas, so we are planning big for it. It is going to be colorful…it would be a carnival of some sort,” Ejindu said.

He disclosed that the Winner of the game would lift a giant trophy which he is donating in memory of his late father, Godfrey Ejindu.

“A trophy would be won and that is the Godfrey Ejindu gold cup. I m impressed with the response we are getting from legends that played for both Rangers and the now defunct Udoji United. These legends are coming home from different parts of the world to be part of the event,” Ejindu further disclosed.

Ejindu is putting the game together alongside former Super Eagles forward Ikem Potential Udeh, who in his heyday laced boots for Udoji United.

Guests at the event would after the match be hosted to a party at the Oba country home of the Ejindu family.

