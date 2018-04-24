The Sun News
Latest
24th April 2018 - Ex- Malawi President, Joyce Banda returns from exile
24th April 2018 - North Korea’s Kim expresses ‘bitter sorrow’ over China bus crash
24th April 2018 - Okorocha congratulates Miracle, BBNaija winner
24th April 2018 - Imprisoned Egyptian photojournalist wins 2018 UN Press Freedom Prize
24th April 2018 - Switzerland returned $322.5m Abacha loot with interest – Envoy
24th April 2018 - Angola sacks Army boss
24th April 2018 - Court dismisses suit to stop MTN IPO
24th April 2018 - BREAKING: Mass casualty averted in Bama as 3 suicide bombers die in explosion
24th April 2018 - Adeosun, Emefiele reply Emir of Kano, “We were not scheduled to be at US-Nigeria summit”
24th April 2018 - Okada riders shut down Ekiti, drum support for Fayose’s deputy
Home / World News / Ex- Malawi President, Joyce Banda returns from exile

Ex- Malawi President, Joyce Banda returns from exile

— 24th April 2018

NAN

Former Malawi President Joyce Banda will return home, on Saturday, after spending more than three years in self-imposed exile because of graft allegations, a spokesman for her political party said.

Cashgate, a corruption scandal in which senior government officials siphoned millions of dollars from state coffers, was uncovered in 2013, while she was president.

Donor countries cut off aid, hampered development in Malawi, one of the world’s poorest and most aid-dependent countries.

Banda, Malawi’s first female president, lost elections to Peter Mutharika a year later.

Facing allegations of abuse of office and money laundering, which she denied, she left the country, and has not been back since.

“I can confirm that as a party we have received communication from the office of the former president that

she arrives back in Malawi on Saturday to stay,” said a People’s Party deputy spokesman, Ackson Kaliyile.

In July 2017, police issued an arrest warrant against Banda, saying her alleged offences were part of Cashgate.

In January, the Anti-Corruption Bureau said it had no solid evidence against her, partly clearing her of wrongdoing.

Police have not publicly said whether charges had been dropped.

A police spokesman said the police would make no comment on the matter until Banda was back in the country.

A former justice minister and attorney-general were convicted over Cashgate, along with a number of former high-ranking government officials and business people.

Banda has been living in the US, serving as a distinguished fellow at the Woodrow Wilson Centre and the Centre for Global Development in Washington DC.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Switzerland returned $322.5m Abacha loot with interest – Envoy

— 24th April 2018

NAN Switzerland said it has returned all the money kept in the country by late Nigeria’s Head of State Gen. Sani Abacha, with 1.5 million dollars interest. Amb. Pio Wennubst, Assistant Director-General and Head, Global Cooperation Department, Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, told the Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New…

  • Court dismisses suit to stop MTN IPO

    — 24th April 2018

    On Monday, the Court of Appeal dismissed an application filed by one Dr Charles Mekwunye to prevent the listing of shares of telecoms carrier MTN on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. The Court awarded N300,000 costs against Dr Mekwunye (in favour of MTN), and held that the application was a gross abuse of the court process….

  • BREAKING: Mass casualty averted in Bama as 3 suicide bombers die in explosion

    — 24th April 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Security operatives have thwarted attempts by three suicide bombers to cause mass casualties through IED in Bama, Borno’s second largest town, the terrorists only succeeding in blowing themselves up in the process. Police said the three suicide bombers had attempted to infiltrate the town at about 10 p.m. on Monday but were…

  • Adeosun, Emefiele reply Emir of Kano, “We were not scheduled to be at US-Nigeria summit”

    — 24th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Washington DC The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun and the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, have exonerated themselves from the blame by the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Lamiso Sanusi, who decried the poor attendance of governors, ministers at the US-Nigeria Investment Summit 2018. The Emir had said the poor showing at the…

  • Okada

    Okada riders shut down Ekiti, drum support for Fayose’s deputy

    — 24th April 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Hundreds of Okada (Motorcycle) riders yesterday shut down Ado Ekiti, the state capital of Ekiti State to drum support for the deputy governor, Olusola Eleka. Eleka, who is Governor Ayodele Fayose’s deputy, is an aspirant for the July 14 governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The Okada riders had besieged…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share