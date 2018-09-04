Lukman Olabiyi

A former Senior Special Assistant to former President Gooluck Jonathan on Domestic Affairs, Dr. Waripamo-Owei Dudafa, has opened his defence in the suit for alleged money laundering charge preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ).

Dudafa and Iwejuo Joseph Nna were, on June 11, 2016, arraigned before the Federal High Court, Lagos by EFCC on a 23-count charge of conspiracy to conceal proceeds of crime amounting to N1.6 billion.

In the charge, the anti-graft agency alleged that the two accused persons, between June 2013 and June 2015, used different companies to fraudulently launder the money.

At the resumption of trial yesterday before Justice Mohammed Idris disclosed that the N1.6 billion linked to him in the charge was proceeds of donations towards a church project.

He made the disclosure during his examination-in-chief by his lawyer, Gboyega Oyewole (SAN) after opening his defence to the alleged fraud charge.

According to him, the money was part of the N6 billion realised from the launching towards the building of St. Stephen’s Youth Development Centre, Otuoke, by the Anglican Communion of Otuoke community.

“From my interactions with former President Goodluck Jonathan, I know that the funds were proceeds of a launching that was conducted by the Anglican Communion of Otuoke community for the building of St. Stephens Youth Development Centre, Otuoke.

“The launching which was done in Lagos on the 16th of March, 2013, was organized by the former president as a member of the Anglican Communion and the grand patron.

“About N6 billion was realised from the event. Several persons made various donations at the event while the chief launcher, Prince Arthur Eze, donated $10million (about N1.8 billion). The donation by the chief launcher was a pledge which he promised to fulfill in piece-meal”, he said.

Dudafa added that his boss later gave him the task of following up on the promise made by Prince Eze.

“When Prince Eze started redeeming his pledge in piece-meal, the former president directed that I get somebody in the private sector that will be able to keep the fund.

“I then brought in a friend, Somprie Omiebi, who later opened an account with a bank in Bayelsa. The naira denominated account was opened to receive Prince Eze’s money.

“Anytime Prince Eze brought any money, the former president will direct that I link up with a Bureau De Change (BDC) operator who will remit the money directed to the account opened by Somprie Omiebi.

“The companies listed in the charge are not known to me and I am not a signatory to their accounts. I am also not a Director.

“I know Somprie Omiebi as someone in the private sector that brought those accounts and the companies to the former president and his wife for the safekeeping of their money. Omiebi is the only person that knows the details of the various accounts”, he also added.

The former president’s aide had earlier narrated how he was arrested at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) on 17th April, 2016, while he was taken his son to the United Kingdom.

Further hearing in the matter continues on Tuesday.