Ex-President Jonathan ordered to appear in court as Olisa Metuh's witness

Ex-President Jonathan ordered to appear in court as Olisa Metuh’s witness

— 24th October 2017

Justice Okon Abang of a Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, ordered former President Goodluck Jonathan to appear before it to testify as a witness in defence of a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh.

The judge has therefore issued a subpoena compelling the former president to appear before the court, on Wednesday, October 25.

Jonathan is to appear as defence witness in the suit filed by the federal government against Metuh.

Metuh is facing trial for allegedly receiving N400 million from the $2.1 billion dollars arms fund from the former National Security Adviser to Doctor Jonathan, Colonel Sambo Dasuki

Metuh’s lawyer, Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN) earlier told the court that he would subpoena the former president as defence witness during a session at the court, on Monday.

Ikpeazu said further that a letter has already been written to the former president but he was yet to respond.

