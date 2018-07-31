– The Sun News
Home / Elections / National / Ex-PDP aspirant, Akinbade gets ADC ticket
ADC

Ex-PDP aspirant, Akinbade gets ADC ticket

— 31st July 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant for the September 22 election in Osun State, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade, has clinched the sole ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the poll.

National Chairman of the party, Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, said the party had approved Akinbade’s candidacy and ready to forward his name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the party’s flag-bearer for the September poll.

With the development, Akinbade now replaces Kazeem Adio, who would have been the flag-bearer of the party, following his withdrawal from the race.

“The action was consequent upon the voluntary withdrawal of Adio from the Osun State gubernatorial race.

“Our party is pleased to present a leader, an accomplished public servant and a man who is always at home with his people to replace him (Adio).

“To us, in this trying times, especially as it affects Osun and its people, Akinbade perfectly fits the bill to rescue the state from the proxy war of politicians based outside the state.

READ ALSO: OPC harps on need for devolution of power

“Akinbade has served the state in different capacities as secretary to the state government, commissioner and the chairman that led PDP to victory in 2003.

Well loved by the state’s civil servants and teachers, he has the needed clout to win the coming election and re-engineer the state to a lofty heights,” he said.

