The Sun News
Latest
9th July 2018 - How ex-Ondo deputy gov’s daughter was found dead in boyfriend’s house
9th July 2018 - Lagos begins global campaign to drive investment
9th July 2018 - ESTHER EDET 07035120125
8th July 2018 - Those condemning assets seizure order have something to hide -Sen. Alimikhena
8th July 2018 - Defection: We’re waiting for Saraki’s directive – Kwara APC Chair
8th July 2018 - Ademowo ordains new clergymen
8th July 2018 - Sokoto Yoruba community honours Tambuwal’s aide, 9 others
8th July 2018 - APC crises: Chieftain begs leaders to consider party’s interest  
8th July 2018 - 72,000 Cancer patients die annually in Nigeria, says ex-VC
8th July 2018 - Olubadan stool’s contender dies at 92
Home / Cover / South-west Magazine / How ex-Ondo deputy gov’s daughter was found dead in boyfriend’s house
DAUGHTER - Adenike Khadijat Oluboyo

How ex-Ondo deputy gov’s daughter was found dead in boyfriend’s house

— 9th July 2018

Miss Adenike Khadijat Oluboyo, daughter of the immediate past deputy governor of Ondo State, Alhaji Lasisi Olugbenga Oluboyo, was yesterday found dead in the house of her boyfriend, Adeyemi Alao, popularly known as QS, in Akure.

Oluboyo, was a final year student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko.

Ondo State police public relations officer, Mr. Femi Joseph, who confirmed the story to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), described the incident as saddening and very unfortunate.

“It is not a rumour but a fact that the young lady was found dead this morning and it is saddening and very unfortunate.

“We are on it and trying to get some facts but the commissioner of police will brief the press about the details in 48 hours,” Joseph said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DAUGHTER - Adenike Khadijat Oluboyo

How ex-Ondo deputy gov’s daughter was found dead in boyfriend’s house

— 9th July 2018

Miss Adenike Khadijat Oluboyo, daughter of the immediate past deputy governor of Ondo State, Alhaji Lasisi Olugbenga Oluboyo, was yesterday found dead in the house of her boyfriend, Adeyemi Alao, popularly known as QS, in Akure. Oluboyo, was a final year student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko. Ondo State police public relations officer, Mr. Femi…

  • LAGOS GLOBAL CAMPAIGN

    Lagos begins global campaign to drive investment

    — 9th July 2018

    Lagos State Government has launched a global campaign to play up huge investment opportunities which abound in the state, with a view to turning Lagos into the most desirable investment destination in the world. The state government, at the media launch of a campaign tagged: ‘Lagos to the World (L2W), at Eko Hotels and Suites,…

  • ALIMIKHENA

    Those condemning assets seizure order have something to hide -Sen. Alimikhena

    — 8th July 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Francis Alimikhena, has berated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari over his signing of Executive Order 6, otherwise known as Asset Seizure Executive Order. The main opposition party while criticising President Buhari, described the Executive Order as ‘illegal, unconstitutional, reprehensible and a dangerous step…

  • SARAKI

    Defection: We’re waiting for Saraki’s directive – Kwara APC Chair

    — 8th July 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State said, on Sunday, that they were awaiting the directive of the Senate President Bukola Saraki on whether to defect from the ruling party. APC chairman in the state, Hon. Ishola Balogun-Fulani, said at a crowded press conference, in Ilorin, that members of…

  • ADEMOWO

    Ademowo ordains new clergymen

    — 8th July 2018

    The Diocese of Lagos, which is the oldest Anglican Diocese in Nigeria, has ordained new clergyman into the church. The Trinity ordination was held on Sunday, July 1. It was a service with a difference under the guidance of the Holy Spirit where four well-trained Ordinands were made Deacons and eight Deacons were ordained as…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share