The Sun News
Latest
19th September 2017 - Ex-NYSC DG, Gen. Yusuf Bomoi is dead
19th September 2017 - Gulf crisis: Qatar orders 24 Typhoon fighter jets
19th September 2017 - Cholera kills 48 in Borno – MSF
19th September 2017 - Haiti boils over new transport taxes
19th September 2017 - FOR THE RECORD: President Buhari’s speech at the UN (2017)
19th September 2017 - BREAKING: FUNAAB gets new VC, Registrar, Bursar
19th September 2017 - INEC releases amended timetable for Melaye’s recall
19th September 2017 - FAAN workers protest in Lagos over airport concession
19th September 2017 - Nigeria attracts American investors, targets $25b FDI
19th September 2017 - Resume work today, ASUU directs members
Home / National / Ex-NYSC DG, Gen. Yusuf Bomoi is dead

Ex-NYSC DG, Gen. Yusuf Bomoi is dead

— 19th September 2017

The management of the National Youth Service Corps, has announced the demise of its former director general Brigadier General Yusuf Bomoi (Rtd.)

He died on monday following a brief illness, the management stated.

According to Islamic rites, his funeral rites were conducted the same day in Abuja.

Brigadier General Bomoi was the 13thDirector-General who served from October 2004 to January 2009.

The scheme mourned the former director, describing him as a man with unparalleled administrative skills and many achievements.

“Brigadier General Bomoi was the 13thDirector-General who served from October 2004 to January 2009 and was credited with many achievements, especially his humane disposition to the welfare of corps members and staff.

“Equally unforgettable were his unparalleled administrative skills in running the affairs of the NYSC as the Director General.

“His death is a great loss not only to the immediate family, but also the NYSC family and the rest of the nation.

“Our thoughts are with his loved ones even as we pray to Almighty Allah to grant him eternal rest, and comfort them in this moment of grief.

“May his soul rest in peace,”‎ it stated. (DailyPost)

Post Views: 21
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ex-NYSC DG, Gen. Yusuf Bomoi is dead

— 19th September 2017

The management of the National Youth Service Corps, has announced the demise of its former director general Brigadier General Yusuf Bomoi (Rtd.) He died on monday following a brief illness, the management stated. According to Islamic rites, his funeral rites were conducted the same day in Abuja. Brigadier General Bomoi was the 13thDirector-General who served…

  • Cholera kills 48 in Borno – MSF

    — 19th September 2017

    A humanitarian medical organisation, Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said about 48 persons have died of cholera since the outbreak of the disease last month in Borno state. The organisation otherwise called Doctors without Borders, said that 2, 627 cases of the disease were recorded by the state ministry of health. Anna Cilliers, MSF’s Medical Coordinator…

  • FOR THE RECORD: President Buhari’s speech at the UN (2017)

    — 19th September 2017

    The president of the United Nation’s General Assembly, Your Excellencies, Heads of States and governments, Distinguished Delegates, Ladies and Gentlemen. On behalf of the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I congratulate you, Mr. President, on your election to preside over the 72nd session of the United Nations’ General Assembly. I also…

  • BREAKING: FUNAAB gets new VC, Registrar, Bursar

    — 19th September 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Governing Council of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), has approved the appointment of a new Vice Chancellor. He is Professor Felix Kolawole Salako. Prof. Salako, until his appointment, was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development) of the institution. Similarly, the Council has also approved the appointment of Dr. Hakeem Adekola and…

  • INEC releases amended timetable for Melaye’s recall

    — 19th September 2017

    The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released an amended timetable for the recall process on the petition against Senator Dino Melaye. Melaye, who represents Kogi West senatorial district, had approached the Federal High Court in Abuja to stop the process, but the court asked the electoral body to continue with the exercise. Some of…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share