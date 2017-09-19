Ex-NYSC DG, Gen. Yusuf Bomoi is dead

The management of the National Youth Service Corps, has announced the demise of its former director general Brigadier General Yusuf Bomoi (Rtd.)

He died on monday following a brief illness, the management stated.

According to Islamic rites, his funeral rites were conducted the same day in Abuja.

Brigadier General Bomoi was the 13thDirector-General who served from October 2004 to January 2009.

The scheme mourned the former director, describing him as a man with unparalleled administrative skills and many achievements.

"He was credited with many achievements, especially his humane disposition to the welfare of corps members and staff.

“Equally unforgettable were his unparalleled administrative skills in running the affairs of the NYSC as the Director General.

“His death is a great loss not only to the immediate family, but also the NYSC family and the rest of the nation.

“Our thoughts are with his loved ones even as we pray to Almighty Allah to grant him eternal rest, and comfort them in this moment of grief.

“May his soul rest in peace,”‎ it stated. (DailyPost)